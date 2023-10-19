Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

Shuniiadaballer singing before a crowd inside a white room
Clarksdale, Miss., rapper Shuniiadaballer has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram for her rap freestyles, donning the alter ego and title “Queen of the Sip.”  Photo courtesy Shuniia Wrenn

Person of the Day | Shuniia Wrenn, aka Shuniiadaballer: Clarksdale Rapper, TikToker

Aliyah Veal

Aliyah Veal

The lyrics “This one is for the boys with the booming system; top down, AC with the cooling system …” filtered through Clarksdale, Miss., native Shuniia Wrenn’s 8-year-old ears in 2010. Sure, she had heard hip-hop before, but nothing had caught her ears like rapper Nicki Minaj’s “Superbass.” From there, she dove headfirst into Minaj’s catalog, going as far back as her early mixtapes.

“My mom didn’t play certain things, so I was kind of sneaking and listening to her,” Wrenn, 21, told the Mississippi Free Press.

The path toward music was always being paved for Wrenn, starting at the age of 2 when she first became a hip-hop dancer. The rhythm moved to her hands, as she would drum and create beats with her hands during classes. Eventually, it moved to her mouth, and she found herself battle-rapping with other students.

Wrenn began writing raps at 8 years old when she, as a second grader, wrote a rap to encourage her fellow students before state tests that year. The student also wrote raps for her school’s Christmas program. “I just thought I was doing something,” Wrenn said. “The audience was clapping, but as I went back, I realized those raps sucked.”

Closeup of Shuniiadaballer singing into a mic
Shuniia Wrenn originally used her government name as her rap name, but changed it to her social-media handle, Shuniiadaballer, once her classmates began referring to her by that moniker. Photo courtesy Shuniia Wrenn

At 15, rapper and producer Jermain Dupri heard one of Shuniia’s songs that she had posted on her Instagram and liked her post. Around this time, Dupri’s reality show “The Rap Game,” a reality-TV rap competition among young performers, was premiering on Lifetime. A viewer of the show, Wrenn realized that she had potential to make rapping a career.

Wrenn used her first name as her rap name before transitioning to Shuniiadaballer after people kept calling her by her handle on Instagram.

“I just want to represent the state and let people know that it’s talent here in Mississippi,” Wrenn said. “There’s a lot of talent in Mississippi; it’s just there’s no spotlight or resources to help us in that department.”

Social media has definitely offered her a leg up when it comes to promoting her music all the way from Clarksdale. She has around 200,000 followers on Instagram and close to 200,000 followers on TikTok, too. Some of her videos have millions of views with one video in particular sitting at 6 million.

“How I want people to see me on social media is just somebody who is real, unapologetic and just bringing the real essence of hip-hop back,” Wrenn said.

All of Shuniiadaballer’s social-media platforms are monetized, so she earns some money off her published freestyles and other content. Still, she works a full-time job to cover studio costs and other financial responsibilities.

“I work a 9-to-5 just like everybody else to put more into my music career because music is not cheap,” the rapper said. “Studio time can range from $100 an hour and up; music videos are $400-plus. You gotta buy clothes, hair and travel. You’re going to invest more than you get back.”

Shuniiadaballer posting outside in a parking lot
Shuniiadaballer, 21, wants to put a spotlight on Mississippi through her music and thereby shed a light on other talented artists found within the state. Photo courtesy Shuniia Wrenn

Wrenn is in the process of recording her debut album, “Queen of the Sip,” which is a mix of hip-hop and pop and is set to be released in late November or early December. The album is titled after a moniker that she uses often in her raps, and listeners can find information on the album in the bio of Shuniiadaballer’s social-media pages.

“It’s like a mode. It’s like an alter ego. Like how Beyonce has ‘Sasha Fierce’ or Nicki Minaj has ‘Roman,’” the rapper said of the title. “I gave myself that when I realized I was doing numbers that (few) in Mississippi (were) doing … female-wise.”

The recording process has been smooth for the Delta rapper. She leans on her personal experiences to write the pop songs and purely on her talent as a lyricist to write the hip-hop side of the album, she explained.

Outside of her album, Shuniiadaballer is planning on putting a tour together as she has received a lot of calls from different promoters. She is also working on creating quality visuals for her album and re-releasing her clothing line, The Baller Closet.

“When I do make it, my main goal is to bring a spotlight here,” Wrenn said. “All of these artists deserve some type of spotlight to help them out because I know the feeling. I’ve been in their shoes. They get discouraged. I want to be that one celebrity that didn’t forget Mississippi.”

To learn more about Shuniiadaballer, her music and for any music inquiries, find her on Instagram or TikTok, as those pages include her contact information. 

Aliyah Veal

Aliyah Veal

Jackson, Miss., native Aliyah Veal is a proud alumna of Spelman College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English in 2017. Afterward, she attended the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, gaining a master’s degree in journalism in 2018. After moving back home in 2019, she interned at the Jackson Free Press, covering city council and Jackson neighborhoods before moving up to culture writer. Her interests include tattoos, music and food, really, really good food. She now writes about culture, music and the arts for the Mississippi Free Press.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.