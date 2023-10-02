Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Available Again

A person using a COVID-19 swab test
The federal government made at-home COVID-19 tests free again for all U.S. households starting on Sept. 25, 2023. Photo courtesy USPS

All American households can now obtain free COVID-19 tests again after the federal government made them available on Sept. 25. The decision follows an uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide, including in Mississippi.

Each household can order four rapid antigen at-home tests at covidtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233.

The website says some tests may have expiration dates that have passed, but “most COVID-⁠19 Home Tests have received expiration extensions” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The government has not said how long it will offer the free at-home tests.

The Biden administration launched the COVID-19 tests website in January 2022 to offer Americans free rapid tests, but suspended the program on Sept. 2, 2022, “because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” the website said at the time. 

A new COVID-19 booster vaccine is available to all Americans ages 5 and older who have already been vaccinated. People can find information on where the vaccines are available at vaccines.gov

Reporter Heather Harrison
