Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Newsletter
Donate
Join VIP
Newsletter
Donate
FOCUS: H.B. 1020 LGBTQ+#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism2023 ElectionsVoting
Terry Cassreino being presented a plaque from another man
R.J. Norton, right, presented Terry Cassreino, left, with Journalism Education Association’s 2023 Broadcast Adviser of the Year award on Aug. 28, 2023. Photo courtesy Terry Cassreino

Person of the Day | Terry Cassreino: St. Joe Journalism Educator Wins National Award

Torsheta Jackson

Torsheta Jackson

Terry Cassreino had an idea. He instructed his print-journalism class to work on their yearbook spread and left the student leaders in charge of the room. He then pulled the four broadcast students who were in the class over into the library, eagerly explaining the concept brewing in his head.

“What do y’all think about a live show?” he asked the team, which included the sports director for the school newscast, the play-by-play announcer for the live-radio show and two videographers.

Cassreino pitched the idea of a once-a-month live show to promote the school’s sports programs. The students listened as he continued to explain his vision for something similar to college football shows with coaches being interviewed in front of a live restaurant audience. He told the group that he had already gotten a restaurant to agree and that he believed he could get all the remaining permissions required. The students liked the proposal and began tossing ideas about what the show could look like. Cassreino left them and went back into the classroom proud to know that his students had latched onto and taken ownership of the premise.

“They can talk about it, come up with some ideas, and come up with a prototype and a concept and some more details,” he told the Mississippi Free Press. “They spent a good bit of the period talking about it.”

This live show, The Bruin Backfield, which is set to begin production in mid-October, will make the fifth regular broadcast for students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Miss., where Cassreino teaches journalism. He began advising the program in 2012 after spending more than two decades as a professional journalist. As a result of his efforts, the Journalism Education Association named Cassreino this year’s Broadcast Adviser of the Year.

“We’ve got a small school at St. Joe of probably 400 students,” Cassreino said. “Out of that, probably 15% of the student body is enrolled in the program I teach, which is a pretty big percentage.”

Mississippi Scholastic Press Association Executive Director R.J. Morgan said that this level of participation in the small school makes Cassreino’s program impressive.

“That’s an incredible percentage of that student body that is involved in student media at St. Joseph’s,” Morgan told the Mississippi Free Press. “Not all of those students will end up going into journalism, but those skills are so transferable into other areas of life … so for that percentage of the St. Joseph student body to go through that program is a real, real benefit to those students and in that school.”

Terry Cassreino headshot
Cassreino has two decades of journalism experience that he uses to amplify the journalism program at St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Miss. Photo courtesy Terry Cassreino

Cassreino took over a fledgling program that contained only a very basic newspaper and turned it into a thriving multilayered journalism program. Cassreino earned his teaching license through the Teach Mississippi Institute at the University of Mississippi and holds a master’s degree in educational leadership.

“I started teaching eighth grade English my first year,” Cassereino said. “At the end of my first year, I was offered the journalism program, which was in a complete mess. (I) started rebuilding it from the ground up.”

Soon the program boasted a streaming radio station; a Wednesday video news update; a weekly full newscast titled Bruin News Now; a weekly sports preview called “What’s Bruin;” a live-streamed webcast of all home varsity football and basketball games; and Bruin Sports Radio, which plays on local radio station WJXC-LP Jackson, Mississippi Catholic Radio. Students produce all parts of all shows, which have won several state awards. Cassreino teaches Print Journalism, which publishes a yearbook, The Shield.

“It’s pretty impressive stuff for me,” Cassreino said. “I’ve gotta keep telling myself that these are high-school kids doing the equivalent of college-level work, and it’s pretty amazing what they do and what they know. They’re able to turn a newscast around every week.”

Cassreino received a bachelor’s degree in print and radio and television production from the University of Mississippi, which he has used to work with several state publications including a 15-year stint with the Sun Herald. He has also served as director of communications for both the Mississippi Democratic Party and the Housing Authority of New Orleans.

“The honoring organization is the Journalism Education Association, which is our national organization for high-school journalism teachers, so it’s an award from his peers nationally,” R.J. Norton said. “It’s a big honor. I went back and looked, and it is the first major honor that we’ve had an adviser receive from JEA at the national level in state history.”

Cassreino said the honor is less about him and more of an opportunity for others to see the hard work and dedication of his students.

“I’m honored by the award, but I tell people that, you know, it’s not just about me; it’s about these kids I work with, and it’s a reflection of the kids I work with,” Cassreino said. “It’s a reflection of this school. It’s a reflection of the great education kids get out of a small school like this. It reflects the untold hours these kids put in every year since I’ve been teaching this class and the high-quality work they did. I’m telling you I would put their newscast up against any weekend newscast in town.”

Torsheta Jackson

Torsheta Jackson

Torsheta Jackson is MFP's education-equity reporter, in collaboration with Report for America. She is passionate about telling the unique and personal stories of the people, places and events in Mississippi. The Shuqualak, Miss., native holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from the University of Southern Mississippi and an M.A. in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Mississippi. She has had bylines on Bash Brothers Media, Mississippi Scoreboard and in the Jackson Free Press. Torsheta lives in Richland, Miss., with her husband, Victor, and two of their four children.
All Posts
Republish This Story

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.