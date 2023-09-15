Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
FOCUS: H.B. 1020 LGBTQ+  •  #MSWelfare/TANF Scandal  •  Jackson Water  •  Abortion  • Race & Racism  • 2023 Elections  •  Voting

Many children sit on a number mat on the floor, smiling upward
Mississippi Association of Education President Erica Jones encourages all Mississippians to participate in the Raise Mississippi Initiative, a collective movement to lift up public schools, accelerate student outcomes and improve the state’s economy. Photo courtesy Mississippi Association of Education

The Raise Mississippi Initiative’s Vision For Strong Public Schools

Erica Jones

Erica Jones

Over the past few weeks, public schools across the state opened their doors wide to welcome 90% of Mississippi’s students back to the classroom. My own children, Kenley Grace and Nicholas, now come home each day shimmering with the joy of reconnecting with friends and teachers. Public schools are places like no other. In every neighborhood in our state, they are where our children’s minds are challenged, their curiosity encouraged, their critical thinking skills sharpened, and their ambitions nurtured.

Public schools are cornerstones of our communities and fuel for our economic future and quality of life. Think about it: Mississippi’s future is learning in our classrooms today.

We all recognize the critical link between strong public schools, a strong economy and a great standard of living. That’s why a broad coalition of parents, educators, business leaders, trade representatives, faith leaders and advocates gathered on Aug. 15, 2023, to launch Raise Mississippi, a collective movement to lift up our public schools, accelerate student outcomes, and improve our state’s economy.

A graphic banner that says "Raise Our Students. Raise our Economy. Raise Mississippi"
“Public schools are places like no other,” MAE President Erica Jones writes. “In every neighborhood in our state, they are where our children’s minds are challenged, their curiosity encouraged, their critical thinking skills sharpened, and their ambitions nurtured.” Graphic courtesy of Mississippi Association of Education

The idea behind Raise Mississippi is simple: it’s a vision for strong public schools in every community—from Tupelo to Natchez, Greenville to Laurel—to ensure that our students of today become the skilled workforce of tomorrow and remain lifelong Mississippians.

The pillars forming the foundation of Raise Mississippi’s effort are straightforward and based on research that shows what works:

  • access to a broad range of in-school support including school nurses, librarians, counselors, art and music teachers, and support staff who help every student thrive
  • classrooms equipped with up-to-date technology, books and learning materials that prepare students to compete in a global economy
  • nutritious lunches and health services that enhance whole-student wellness
  • safe, clean and modern school buildings
  • the best and brightest educators and support staff in every school, all of whom are paid a competitive, living wage

With nearly every student in the state being educated in public schools, it is safe to say that great public schools are everybody’s business. Strong public schools will fuel our economy with good-paying jobs that will keep our children in Mississippi as creators and contributors; jobs that will support individuals who choose to stay here to live, work and raise their families. Our public schools are building Mississippi’s next generation of CEOs, innovators, artists, doctors, construction workers and educators.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. We all have a role to play in lifting up our public schools—whether you’re a parent, a business owner, an employee, a laborer, a member of a faith community or a neighbor. It will take all of us raising our voices and working together with our elected leaders at all levels of government to ensure that Mississippi’s public schools are as strong as they can be so that students who graduate from them are as prepared as possible to succeed to their highest potentials, right here at home.

Please join our movement to Raise Mississippi. Together, we can raise our children, raise our public schools and raise our shared quality of life. Stronger schools today mean a stronger Mississippi forever. Click here to sign up and support this initiative. We need you on our team.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members.

Erica Jones

Erica Jones

Erica Webber Jones is the president of the Mississippi Association of Educators. A dynamic scholar, transformative leader, and forward-thinking visionary, Jones is committed to building upon MAE’s historical legacy while advancing the organization’s mission and achieving new levels of excellence. Her focus is on strengthening the teaching profession, growing and engaging membership, increasing the organization’s presence, and better equipping educators with skills and resources that will allow them to compete in the globalized 21st century educational setting.
