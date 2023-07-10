Donate
Companies’ Robocalls Violate Law, Attorney General Fitch Says In Lawsuit

Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaking outside of a white building. She's wearing a blue suit set.
Attorney General Lynn Fitch has sued two companies for making over 1,000 “unauthorized calls” to Mississippians. Photo courtesy Lynn Fitch 

Two companies’ robocall practices broke state law, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said while announcing a lawsuit last week. The companies—NaturaLawn of America and The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation—disobeyed the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act by making about 1,000 “unauthorized calls” to Mississippians who are on the national Do Not Call Registry, the attorney general’s office alleges in the lawsuit.

“Telemarketing calls are more than an inconvenience, they are often the gateway to scams,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Protecting Mississippians from robocalls has long been a priority of my office, and I appreciate the Legislature giving us these new tools to investigate and prosecute those who willfully ignore and violate our telemarketing laws.”

House Bill 1225 gives the attorney general the sole authority to prosecute individuals and companies that violate the state’s telemarketing laws. It went into effect July 1.

Fitch is an executive committee member of the Robocall Technology Working Group and a member of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force Committee.

The attorney general’s office asks Mississippians who received calls from The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation or NaturaLawn of America to email [email protected].

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
