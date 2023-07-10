Companies’ Robocalls Violate Law, Attorney General Fitch Says In Lawsuit

Two companies’ robocall practices broke state law, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said while announcing a lawsuit last week. The companies—NaturaLawn of America and The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation—disobeyed the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act by making about 1,000 “unauthorized calls” to Mississippians who are on the national Do Not Call Registry, the attorney general’s office alleges in the lawsuit.

“Telemarketing calls are more than an inconvenience, they are often the gateway to scams,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Protecting Mississippians from robocalls has long been a priority of my office, and I appreciate the Legislature giving us these new tools to investigate and prosecute those who willfully ignore and violate our telemarketing laws.”

House Bill 1225 gives the attorney general the sole authority to prosecute individuals and companies that violate the state’s telemarketing laws. It went into effect July 1.

Fitch is an executive committee member of the Robocall Technology Working Group and a member of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force Committee.

The attorney general’s office asks Mississippians who received calls from The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation or NaturaLawn of America to email [email protected].