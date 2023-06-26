Donate
Thousands In Mississippi Lose Power As Dangerous Heat Looms

A power truck working on power lines at sunset
More than 38,000 Mississippians were without power as of 8 a.m. amid a heat advisory on June 26, 2023, the Mississippi Emergency Management Authority said. In an open letter to customers on June 23, 2023, Entergy Mississippi CEO Haley Fisackerly said damage from recent storms “was so extensive that our power grid lost half as many poles, wires and transformers in one week as we lost from all storms in 2020, which was one of our worst storm years in recent history with four hurricanes and two tropical storms.” Photo courtesy Entergy Mississippi

Thousands of Mississippians are still without power as the state faces a heat advisory. In a tweet just before 8 a.m., the Mississippi Emergency Management Authority said the outages affected 38,000 people.

The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport lost power overnight due to the thunderstorm that swept the region, delaying flights. The power came back this morning at 5:45 a.m., but the airport expects additional delays, according to a press release.

“Despite the restoration of power, the airport anticipates residual effects from the outage, leading to continued delays and potential disruptions to flight schedules throughout the day,” the statement said. “We encourage all passengers to check the status of their flights with their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information.”

After severe thunderstorms hit on June 16, over 138,000 people lost power. Entergy Mississippi has been working to restore services for over a week. Entergy Mississippi serves 461,000 households in 45 counties.

In a June 23 open letter to its customers, Entergy said the “unprecedented series of severe storms, tornadoes and unusually high winds … caused the largest outage in our service area since Hurricane Katrina.”

“This event saw scores of fast-moving storm cells with 80+ mph winds cutting a widespread path through our entire service area. This treacherous weather also came day-after-day, sometimes through the same areas repeatedly,” CEO Haley Fisackerly said. “The damage was so extensive that our power grid lost half as many poles, wires and transformers in one week as we lost from all storms in 2020, which was one of our worst storm years in recent history with four hurricanes and two tropical storms.”

Climate change is driving more volatile weather patterns, a recent report from top climate scientists and meteorologists found.

“Extreme heat events are more extreme than ever,” Stephanie Herring, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist and one of the report’s authors, told NPR in January. “Research is showing they’re likely to become the new normal in the not-so-distant future.”

A map on Entergy’s website at 11 a.m. showed the outages continued to affect 14,998 Mississippi customers on the western side of the state, including Jackson, Vicksburg and Mendenhall.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said this week will feature “significant-dangerous heat stress” as peak temperatures could reach 115. It advises people to stay hydrated and stay indoors.

NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings Sunday night for Hattiesburg, Petal, Columbia, Laurel, Ellisville, Collins, Magee, Mendenhall, Forest, Newton, Crystal Springs, Jackson, Pearl, Clinton, Carthage, Kosciusko, Durant, Tchula, Yazoo City, Rolling Fork and Indianola. It noted special weather statements in several other areas, like Starkville, West Point, Maben, Madison and Ridgeland.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
