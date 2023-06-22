Donate
Newsletter
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Donate
Newsletter
Join VIP
FOCUS: LGBTQ+  •  #MSWelfare/TANF Scandal  •  Jackson Water  •  Abortion  • Race & Racism  •  Policing  •  Housing & Evictions

Jackson Water Safe To Drink, Officials Tell Federal Judge

Ted Henefin listens to Mayor Chokwe A Lumumba speak
Jackson’s “water is safe” to drink and “meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Act,” Interim Third Party Manager Ted Henifin, left, told a federal judge in Jackson on June 21, 2023. He expressed concerns that Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, right, may have misled residents into thinking the water was not safe. The mayor disagreed with his characterization, but said he “believes our water is safe.” The two men are seen here during a November 2022 press conference. File photo by Nick Judin

Jackson’s water is safe to drink “because it meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Act,” Ted Henifin, the federally appointed interim third-party manager who is in charge of overseeing the Mississippi capital city’s water system, told a federal judge on Wednesday.

In an extended inquiry meant for the court record, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Judge Henry T. Wingate peppered Henifin with questions about the safety of Jackson’s water for the general public and particularly for vulnerable adults and children.

In every response, Henifin strongly affirmed the safety of Jackson’s water, noting that since the City found excessive levels of lead in its water in late 2015, numerous consecutive tests have all fallen within the range deemed acceptable by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

Wingate called the hearing earlier this week, citing concerns about whether Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s remarks in a June 14 press conference “comport with the progress that has been made on water quality by the efforts of the Interim Third Party Manager, Ted Henifin,” the docket announcing the hearing said.

After the June 14 press conference, the Clarion-Ledger reported that Lumumba “sJacaid the city’s water is still ‘several months away’ until residents can be fully confident in its safety.” At the event, the mayor announced free water filters for pregnant people and children younger than five, but “clarified that ‘it hasn’t been demonstrated that our water is, in fact, dangerous,’” the newspaper reported. Lumumba said the filters were for use while the city works to implement new corrosion controls and that he was following Mississippi Department of Health guidelines.

In court on Tuesday, Henifin told the judge that “there is no health risk drinking the water that I’m aware of” and that officials need “to be careful with messaging about the water.” Wingate agreed, expressing concerns that city officials could be misleading residents into thinking the water was unsafe to drink, as it was during last year’s summer water crisis.

Henifin rejected remarks by a doctor present at the press event who warned that unfiltered water could transmit diseases to pregnant mothers or children. He questioned the need for ongoing MSDH guidance, which has encouraged the use of water filters for the same group.

The mayor did not rescind his remarks, however, but agreed with Henifin’s central point: “Chokwe Lumumba believes our water is safe,” Lumumba said.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that Jackson had received the first $115 million investment for repairs to its water system out of a $600 million package Congress approved in December 2022.

Nick Judin contributed to this report.

Read Nick Judin’s December 2022 interview with Ted Henifin.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.