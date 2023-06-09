Donate
Newsletter
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Donate
Newsletter
Join VIP

FOCUS:  #MSWelfare/TANF Scandal  • Jackson WaterAbortion •  Race & Racism • PolicingIncarceration • Housing & Evictions 

Dem Elections Chief Candidate: ‘Ballot Harvesting’ Ban Makes Voting Harder For Disabled Seniors, Veterans

Shuwaski Young announced his campaign
Mississippi Secretary of State Democratic Nominee Shuwaski Young, pictured here, shared his disapproval of Senate Bill 2358, which bans Mississippians from collecting and transmitting mailed absentee ballots on another voter’s behalf, on June 5, 2023. File photo by Kayode Crown

Democratic Mississippi Secretary of State Nominee Shuwaski Young says he is “appalled” by incumbent Republican Michael Watson’s support of Senate Bill 2358, a “ballot harvesting” ban set to take effect on July 1, 2023.

“As a Veteran, I am appalled by Michael Watson’s efforts to make it harder for Veterans and Seniors to vote,” Young said in a June 5 press release. “All Mississippians deserve ballot access, and our residents, especially Seniors, Veterans, and citizens living with disabilities should never be victims to the undemocratic and uncompassionate voter suppression tactics of elected officials, like Michael Watson, that make it difficult for voters to vote.”

Senate Bill 2358, which Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law in March, prohibits Mississippians from collecting and transmitting mailed absentee ballots that do not belong to them. It specifies five exceptions of people who are permitted to handle another person’s ballot: election officials, U.S. Postal Service workers, individuals authorized by federal law to disperse ballots, family, household members and caregivers of the person to whom the ballot was mailed and common carriers who are paid to transport items from one location to another.

On May 31, Disability Rights Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice, the national and state branches of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit against S.B. 2358 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

First page of a complaint filing
“The ability to vote absentee by mail is critical to Mississippi voters experiencing a condition that prevents them from voting in person. Under Mississippi law, any voter who ‘is unable to vote in person without substantial hardship’ due to a disability may vote by mail,” says a May 31, 2023, lawsuit challenging Mississippi’s “ballot harvesting” ban.

The complaint says the bill “restricts voters with disabilities from having a person of their choice assist them in submitting their completed mail-in absentee ballots.”

Additionally, the plaintiffs argue that the “ballot-harvesting” ban conflicts with the Voting Rights Act’s 1982 amendment that allows voters with disabilities to “be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of that employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.”

Watson is one of the defendants in the lawsuit, along with Chickasaw County Attorney Elizabeth Ausbern, Hinds County Attorney Gerald A. Mumford and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

In his press release, Young claimed that “Secretary of State Michael Watson and his friends in the State Legislature have perfected limiting folks’ access to the ballot.”

“It’s wrong to make it harder to vote … People often need voting assistance, and our residents should never be denied the much-needed assistance they require at the ballot box,” said Young, a Philadelphia, Miss., native.

Michael Watson at a election rally
Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson, pictured, stated his approval of the “ballot-harvesting” ban in a March 22, 2023, tweet. Photo by Ashton Pittman.

The Mississippi Free Press reached out to Watson’s office for an interview, but a spokesperson said the Secretary of State could not speak on impending litigation.

Watson previously mentioned his support of S.B. 2458 on Twitter after Gov. Reeves signed the bill on March 22.

“Happy to learn today of Gov. Reeves’ support of our efforts to ban ballot harvesting,” the incumbent Republican wrote in a tweet.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.