Donate
Newsletter
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Donate
Newsletter
Join VIP

FOCUS:  2022 Elections • Housing & Evictions • #MSWelfare Scandal • Jackson WaterAbortion •  Race & Racism • PolicingIncarceration

Secretary of State Michael Watson writes about the importance of Mississippi elections and reflects on his work with the legislature to ensure security and accessibility for all voters throughout the state. ”Mississippi told me what was needed to secure our elections, and I’m proud of our work to reaffirm to Mississippians the vote they cast is the vote counted, but we can’t stop there,” he writes. Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Mississippi Elections: Easy To Vote, Hard To Cheat

Michael Watson

Michael Watson

Safeguarding Mississippi elections has always been important to me, which is why I made it a priority in our 2019 campaign for Secretary of State. I traveled the state visiting with many of you who expressed concerns for maintaining integrity in our elections. Upon taking office, we went right to work to restore Mississippi voters’ confidence and make it harder to cheat. Over the last three years, we have delivered on implementing many safeguards and will continue to do so. Thankfully, the Mississippi legislature passed, and the Governor signed Rep. Brent Powell’s House Bill 1310 into law, which capped off our legislative agenda for our first term.

Through our work with the legislature, we obtained additional funding mechanisms for enhanced security and adopted numerous safety processes. To ensure our state elections are being run by and voted in by Mississippians, we passed legislation to prevent private money from being used to fund election administration, implemented multiple procedures to ensure only U.S. citizens are voting in Mississippi elections, and codified voter roll maintenance practices.

In order to verify Mississippi has clean Election Day processes, we gained authority for the Secretary of State’s Office to conduct post-election audits, required all voting machines to have a voter-verifiable paper ballot, and implemented a grant program to help counties purchase machines with this capability. Additionally, we secured annual Elections Support Fund increases to each county plus a one-time $3 million disbursement split between all 82 counties to administer elections, strengthen cybersecurity, train local elections officials, and many other enhanced measures.

Michael Watson speaking at a mic with one hand partially raised in gesture
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson celebrated the passage of new voting restrictions on March 14, 2023, saying that banning “ballot harvesting” is necessary “to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat” in Mississippi elections. Photo by Ashton Pittman

Knowing the work that goes into Election Day is much more than just a 24-hour day, we thoroughly reviewed our absentee voting process and worked to close loopholes. Anyone who now fraudulently requests an absentee ballot application for another person can be convicted of voter fraud. Many Mississippians probably also assumed ballot trafficking, or ballot harvesting, was a prohibited activity; however, it was not until this session. While we included a few exceptions for family members, mail carriers, and the like, it is no longer legal to traffic ballots in Mississippi.

Sponsor Message
Mellon Foundation - 728 ad

On the campaign trail in 2019, Mississippi told me what was needed to secure our elections, and I’m proud of our work to reaffirm to Mississippians the vote they cast is the vote counted, but we can’t stop there. After adding the above referenced measures to secure the vote, we will turn our attention to the exploration of proven policies making it even easier for our citizens to vote.  

Earlier this year, I wrapped up our 82-County Tour on which we met with and listened to our state’s 82 circuit clerks and 410 election commissioners. We heard many new ideas but would also love to have your input as we work to make voting more accessible for all. I encourage you to reach out to me or my team to help us think through good policy positions and what makes sense for all Mississippians.

Please join me as we work to uphold one of our greatest liberties, the right to vote.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an opinion for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and sources fact-checking the included information to [email protected] We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints. 

Michael Watson

Michael Watson

Secretary of State Michael David Watson, Jr., was born and raised in Mississippi. He is a husband to his loving wife Lauren, father of three beautiful young daughters, the son of a shipyard worker and bank teller. After his work as a pipefitter, Watson’s father entered the ministry and continues to serve as pastor at Liberty Church in Gautier. His mother passed away shortly before Watson became Mississippi’s thirty-sixth Secretary of State. As Secretary of State, he is focused on emphasizing the importance of clean voter rolls and continuing strong enforcement of Mississippi’s Voter ID law to protect the integrity of Mississippi elections. Since taking office, he’s fought to push legislation to ensure only United States citizens are registered to vote in Mississippi. Watson is also working to reduce regulations and red tape so small businesses can grow and flourish in a free market economy to bring about a more efficient and effective state government. During his first year as Secretary of State, he launched the Tackle the Tape Initiative, which promotes competition and encourages innovation and job growth to help increase economic opportunities for all Mississippians.
All Posts

Comments

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
MFP_Live_logo_flat2

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.