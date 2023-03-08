Donate
A gathering of faith leaders and others standing outside of a church with signs that say Working Together MIssissippi
On Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, a diverse coalition of faith leaders from Working Together Mississippi gathered on the steps of St. Peter’s Cathedral in downtown Jackson to call upon the Legislature to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers. Hours later, House Speaker Phillip Gunn said he would not prevent extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage for Mississippi mothers. The Legislature passed it on March 7, 2023. Photo by Working Together Mississippi

Catholic Bishops to Gov. Reeves: Mothers, Children Deserve Postpartum Health Care

Louis F. Kihneman, III and Joseph R. Kopacz

On March 7, 2023, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 2212 to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers to one year after birth, and it now goes to Gov. Tate Reeves to sign into law. Currently, most new mothers lose Medicaid coverage after 60 days, before many fatal or life-altering complications occur. This simple change will save the lives of mothers and improve the health of children at a minimal cost to Mississippi taxpayers. 

As Mississippi’s two Catholic bishops, we represent more than 100,000 parishioners across 120 parishes in the dioceses of Jackson and Biloxi. Last Monday, we joined Protestant and Jewish clergy on the steps of St. Peter’s Cathedral in downtown Jackson to call upon state leaders to preserve Medicaid coverage for new mothers for a full year after giving birth.

A board in the capitol that reads SB 2212: Recipients of Medicaid; extend postpartum coverage up to 12 months. A long list of yes and no votes follows.
The Mississippi House passed Senate Bill 2212, which will grant 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage, by a 92-7 vote. Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton voted against it. Photo courtesy Working Together Mississippi

We stood united as members of Working Together Mississippi, a statewide organization of religious institutions and nonprofits that find common cause to strengthen Mississippi’s families and communities. We have come together from different races, faiths and backgrounds, and our religious traditions and personal beliefs diverge on many issues, including the right to abortion. But we are in complete agreement on the necessity of postpartum health care for new mothers. 

‘Protect the Life and Health of Mothers and Children’

In the wake of the Dobbs decision, we feel that Catholic voices are especially important on issues of maternal and child health. Our faith affirms the value of every human life, and we have supported the Legislature’s past actions to protect the lives of unborn children. However, the commitment to life must not end at birth. We believe that access to affordable health care is a fundamental human right, one that is necessary for the flourishing of families and communities. 

Through our parishes and the work of Catholic Charities in both of our dioceses, we witness the human suffering that lack of medical care causes. It is especially heartbreaking when health care is out of reach at the precious and vulnerable period when new life is created. 

Our state has the highest rate of infant mortality in the country, while the mortality rate for new mothers is among the highest and is rising sharply. Racial disparities are also growing wider. Pregnancy-related deaths are four times more likely among Black women than white women in Mississippi. Medical experts have said that 80% of these deaths could have been prevented with access to proper health care. As Mississippi prepares for an additional 5,000 births a year due to the Dobbs decision, these tragic statistics would have likely grown worse without immediate action to expand access to affordable maternal health care. 

Number of Infant Deaths in Mississippi charts
In 2019, Hispanic infants accounted for 10 (3.1%) infant deaths and 1,708 (4.7%) births; Non-Hispanic Black (referred to as “Black”) infants accounted for 185 (57.5%) infant deaths and 15,693 (42.8%) births; Non-Hispanic White (referred to as “White”) infants accounted for 119 (37.0%) infant deaths and 18,239 (49.8%) births; and Infants of other races and other / unknown ethnicities accounted for 8 (2.5%) infant deaths and 994 (2.7%) births. Click on the graphic to read the full report. Photo courtesy Mississippi Department of Health

Healthy mothers are better able to raise healthy children. Many postpartum health problems, including depression, strike in the critical first year after birth, when an infant’s brain size doubles. Mothers who can receive treatment for chronic conditions such as diabetes are less likely to experience problems in future pregnancies. 

We are grateful that Gov. Reeves has given his public support to the 12-month extension the House passed this week, and we look forward to celebrating when he signs it into law, knowing that Mississippi will then be that much safer for new mothers and their children. 

We pray for our state’s leaders, and we pray that they will continue to act to protect the life and health of mothers and children. 

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an opinion for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and sources fact-checking the included information to [email protected] We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.

Louis F. Kihneman, III is the Catholic Bishop of Biloxi. Joseph R. Kopacz is the Catholic Bishop of Jackson.
