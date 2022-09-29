U.S. Senate Approves $20 Million For Jackson Water System

The City of Jackson will receive $20 million to support its water system as part of a continuing resolution to fund the government through December that the U.S. Senate approved Tuesday. The vote comes after a month rife with turmoil for the Mississippi capital city, where residents were without running water or safe drinking water for weeks.

Mississippi’s two Republican U.S. senators, Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker, voted in favor of the resolution.

“I support providing additional resources to help the city of Jackson address its water infrastructure needs,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said in a statement on Tuesday. “The $20 million included in this funding legislation would build on the initial $5 million provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this year through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. I recognize this funding will not be enough to address the long-standing water infrastructure issues in Jackson, but this is a good start.”

Jackson officials have estimated that the cost to fully repair the many issues afflicting the capital city’s dilapidated water infrastructure could cost well over $1 billion. U.S. House Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat whose congressional district includes most of Jackson, told Politico earlier this month that he wanted the federal government to send $200 million to Jackson for its water system.

The City of Jackson and the State of Mississippi are facing pressure from the federal government to fix the majority-Black capital city’s water system after decades of neglect. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Justice threatened legal action to force changes and the NAACP filed a complaint against the State of Mississippi, accusing it of racial discrimination over the water crisis.

The Associated Press also reported Tuesday on a pattern of state officials, including former Gov. Haley Barbour and then-State Treasurer Tate Reeves, making it more difficult for the majority-Black capital city to access state financial assistance to repair water problems in recent decades. That story cited Jackson Free Press reporting of that history.

