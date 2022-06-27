DONATE TO MFP
FOCUS: Abortion • JFP Acquisition2022 Elections • LGBTQ • Medicaid • ImmigrationCOVID-19 Race & Racism • Food Security Voting • Policing • Prisons

Mississippi AG Certifies Trigger Law, Criminalizing Most Abortions By July 7

a photo of Lynn Fitch smiling in front of the Supreme Court with people around her holding signs that say things like, "Empower Women, Promote Life," "I Am The Post Roe Generation," and "Pro Life For The Whole Life."
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who led the state’s effort to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, announced on June 27, 2022, that she had certified a 2007 trigger law that will ban nearly all abortions in Mississippi at any stage. Photo courtesy Attorney General Lynn Fitch

A near-total ban on abortion will become law in Mississippi in 10 days after Attorney General Lynn Fitch published a bulletin with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office this morning certifying that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

The certification paves the way for a 2007 trigger law to become effective on July 7, 2022; it will “prohibit abortions in the state of Mississippi” at any stage “except in cases where necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or where the pregnancy was caused by rape.” In order to obtain an abortion under the law, a rape victim must have reported the assault to law enforcement.

Anyone violating that law by providing an abortion could face up to 10 years in prison, the same as Mississippi’s pre-Roe v. Wade abortion laws. At Fitch’s urging, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority overturned the 49-year-old precedent on June 24, 2022, and upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

A ‘Post-Roe World’

Friday’s ruling immediately banned most abortions after 15 weeks, but the much harsher 2007 law will force the state’s only abortion clinic, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, to completely cease providing abortions on July 7.


“Mississippi’s laws to promote life are solid and thanks to the Court’s clear and strong opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they can now go into effect,” Fitch, a Republican and the first Mississippi woman to serve as attorney general, said in a statement this morning. “As we have said throughout this case, Roe v. Wade presented a false choice between a woman’s future and her child’s life.

“As we proceed in this post-Roe world, the people of Mississippi and of all the states will be able to fully engage in the work of both empowering women and promoting life. I am grateful that the court has given us this opportunity.”

"This Supreme Court Takes Rights Away" sign held aloft in front of the blue Fondren building
A pro-abortion rights protester waves a sign Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo

Mississippi boasts the nation’s highest infant mortality rate, highest fetal mortality rate, lowest overall life expectancy rate, highest COVID-19 death rate and does not guarantee paid leave for new mothers or parents. The state also boasts a high maternal mortality rate, with significantly worse outcomes for women of color.

On the day of the ruling, the Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition decried the opinion Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, but noted that abortion “is legal in Mississippi today and for a short period of time.”

“If you have an appointment for an abortion, keep it,” the group said.

At the time, the coalition predicted that the trigger law could have gone into effect as soon as July 4 if Fitch had published the same day the Dobbs opinion came down, but the delay allowed three more days for most abortions to continue.

GOP Could Repeal Rape Exceptions

The Susan B. Anthony List, a national anti-abortion organization that backed Fitch in her 2019 campaign for attorney general, celebrated the trigger law’s certification today.

“We rejoice with Attorney General Fitch and the people of Mississippi as their right to protect unborn babies and honor mothers in the law is restored. … Attorney General Fitch’s bold leadership played an instrumental role in this human rights victory and we’re proud to stand together,” the group said in a statement.

Joey Fillingane in the senate
Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, the sponsor of Mississippi’s 2007 abortion trigger law, told the Mississippi Free Press in May 2022 that he would like to repeal the bill’s rape exceptions, allowing abortions only in cases where a pregnancy threatened a pregnant person’s life. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

In her own statement this morning, Fitch said that under the Supreme Court’s ruling, Mississippi’s trigger law “would be upheld.” 

The state lawmaker who sponsored Mississippi’s 2007 trigger law, Republican Sen. Joey Fillingane, told the Mississippi Free Press last month that he would like to introduce legislation to strip exceptions for rape from the law, leaving abortion as an option only to preserve the life of a pregnant person. Fillingane’s 2007 trigger law earned approval from a majority of lawmakers at a time when Democrats still controlled both the Mississippi House and Mississippi Senate.

Republicans Want Federal Abortion Ban

Though the Dobbs ruling allows states to make their own abortion laws, some Republicans are already pushing for a national abortion ban. In 2011, Mississippi residents voted against the Personhood Amendment, a state ballot initiative that would have banned abortions from the moment of fertilization.

Protesters fill the road outside of the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, freeing states to restrict abortion as they choose. Photo by Blake Davis

But 163 Republican members of Congress, including all three Republican U.S. House representatives from Mississippi and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, are currently co-sponsoring a federal “Life at Conception Act” that would similarly ban abortions from the moment of fertilization nationwide. 

While federal abortion restrictions are unlikely while Democrats control Congress and the White House, Republicans could change that if they reclaim control in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

See the MFP’s full coverage and archive on abortion rights in Mississippi here and the Jackson Free Press archive here.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning reporter Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
