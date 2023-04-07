Watching racist members of the Tennessee Legislature bring all their power to silence who will now go into the history books as the #TennesseeThree is infuriating, familiar and exhilarating all at the same time.

It is infuriating because this is what happens when people other than white men step up to exercise their First Amendment right to be loud and protest government decisions (or the lack of them when it comes to gun safety). This is supposedly a nation dedicated to democracy, but a power-hungry coalition of white men and their enablers still refuse to let us move past the dark inheritance of our past built on the backs of Black men, women and children.

Our nation, and our statehouses, are filled right now with efforts to limit voting access to those who believe in actual change and progress; sickening attempts at government censorship of thought; laws to roll back basic rights for about everybody but “straight” white men; and disgusting plans for grown people to examine the genitals of other people’s children before they can participate fully in society and school activities.

We Are Focused On Saving Democracy

All of these naked attempts at control and power consolidation and vengefulness against the people using their voices are building hatred, division and climates where violence is the inevitable outcome. But this is a problem far beyond partisanship, although it’s easy to stick it in a partisan box and point fingers at the other guy. Some of you have told us that folks who are supposed to be journalism leaders tell some of you that the MFP is “extremist” because we focus a lot on saving democracy (rather than partisanship) and are willing to report real history about the effects of systemic, institutional and structural racism that help powerful people of whatever partisan flavor.

Think about it: There’s a reason the Free Press is the only outlet that will find and break the story of the Confederate Heritage Month proclamation each year. Ask yourself why. (Trust me: It’s not hard to find these days. I set an alarm for early April and then click over to that Rankin County neo-Confederate Facebook page. Then note the power behind most media thrones and what they want us all to focus on and not.)

What is familiar about the #TennesseeThree to me is what it says about the anger of racist white men. Yes, they are most disgusted with “uppity” Black people as Rep. Justin Jones explained on the Tennessee House floor before being expelled yesterday for far less than many of his white colleagues have done. (I’ve long dubbed the type of call-out list he did as “going Harper Valley PTA on their asses”; some of you will get that reference.) Black people are supposed to be subservient, racists have long been taught. They can’t “run things,” as people busy running our states, nation and democracy into the ground love to complain. They don’t respect The Man. They should be grateful.

Meantime, the same standards don’t apply to racists and their friends. After Mississippi Rep. Karl Oliver called for the “lynching” of people who remove Confederate statues from the public square in 2017, he wasn’t expelled from the Mississippi Legislature. In fact, his colleagues later promoted him.

But these guys also really don’t like white women becoming allies with Black people either (even if some are less likely to vote to expel her, too) rather than staying loyal and subservient to the power lords. Racists’ worst nightmare is to see a white woman allied with Black advocates for change. I’ve seen the results of this toward me and white women colleagues around me for 21 years now while running Free Press journalism in Mississippi, which has always taken on racism and white terrorism directly.

I’ve been called a “scalawag” more than once. And a traitor. And a fatass. And a “journalistic slut.” A coalition of anti-LGBTQ+ men and friends angry that I pointed out their racism for fixating on “Black crime” in a majority-Black city, set up a “parody” blog (JacksonFreePress.net) years back with a drawing of me as a monster whipping my life and then business partner Todd; they also linked a photo of a women investor’s young daughter to a picture of … genital warts. (At least until her father visited everyone of those sorry asses.)



By the way, I called those men the “North Jackson Angry Men’s Club” (N-JAM Club, for short). But they’re not just here. Look around you, giving thanks for the amazing men in your midst and recognizing the poisonous ones grasping at control by any means necessary.

And yes, even supposedly “good” white men (yes, including Democrats) go after women here who challenge the status quo, spreading rumors without checking them out. Trash comes in many forms. But maintaining power over everyone else is the point.

‘Freedom Will Always Be A Struggle’

Ultimately, the #TennesseeThree scenario is exhilarating. Why? Because it’s hard, hard work to reveal and break up systems of control and to face whoever keeps those systems in place to have their little piece of the power pie, at least until it’s gone, too. Despite the gaslighting and name-calling, you have to expose it for all to see. The words of Bob Moses years back in my home county honoring the slain civil rights workers there have stuck with me through all these Free Press years and inevitable attacks: Freedom will always be a damn struggle. (OK, he didn’t say “damn.”)

That is, we must remain vigilant daily about democracy, and we must together expose all attempts to chip away at it—which will always be there. As I knew as a Mississippi woman when Barack Obama was elected, the worst was still ahead. The power bloc that inherited control of our nation and our people for centuries are not giving up the reins without a fight. It was about to get messy and test our “united we stand” resolve.

This week in Tennessee, not to mention Wisconsin, people representing everybody else who wants this to be a truly democratic nation made their voices heard. Make no mistake, Generation Z represents a wave of change and hope, and they are not giving up democracy without a fight. And they’re not going to grow up ignorant of our history because “woke”-terrified lawmakers shred the First Amendment by trying to censor textbooks and history lessons.

In fact, zoomers are far more likely to collect up their receipts and, well, go Harper Valley PTA on their sorry asses. And then show up to vote.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an opinion for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and sources fact-checking the included information to [email protected] We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.