Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Give to our 501(c)(3) today.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Give to our 501(c)(3) today.
Search
Close this search box.
Give to our 501(c)(3) today.

FOCUS: Medicaid ExpansionPauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Mississippi Dems Urge State Fair Boycott After Gipson’s Trump Rally

Two men stand side by side and do a thumbs up pose.
Mississippi Democrats urged residents to boycott the State Fair in a Monday, June 11, 2024, statement after Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson held a rally to support former President Donald Trump following his criminal conviction. Photo courtesy Commissioner Andy Gipson

After Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson held a rally to support former President Donald Trump last week, the Mississippi Democratic Party is calling on residents to boycott the Mississippi State Fair, which the Department of Agriculture runs each year.

“By boycotting the State Fair, we aim to send a clear message that the citizens of Mississippi will not support or tolerate the actions of leaders who stand with a convicted criminal,” the Democratic Party said in a Monday press release.

Gipson hosted the rally to garner support for the ex-president a week after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 New York state criminal charges for falsifying business records using hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels as part of an illegal plan to help him win the 2016 election. Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of felony crimes last month after a jury of 12 New York residents reached a unanimous verdict.

He also has three other felony indictments awaiting trial in a state case in Georgia and two federal cases in Florida and Washington, D.C., but no laws prevent Trump from running for the presidency again.

Gipson, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Gov. Tate Reeves and former Gov. Phil Bryant showed support for the convicted ex-president at the rally on June 6. Reeves and Bryant also denounced U.S. House Rep. Bennie Thompson for introducing legislation that would prevent the Secret Service from protecting imprisoned ex-presidents.

“It is deeply concerning and frankly alarming to see our state leaders, including Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Governor Tate Reeves, supporting a convicted felon,” Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Cheikh Taylor said in the press release. “Their actions reflect a blatant disregard for the rule of law and the principles of justice that our country was founded upon.”

A man in a white cowboy hair and suit talks on a mic
Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson held a rally to garner support for former president Donald Trump on June 6, 2024. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

Gipson called the boycott “ridiculous” and encouraged Mississippians to come to the state fair.

“The Mississippi Democrat Party’s statement and boycott of our State Fair is about as ridiculous as the charges brought against Donald Trump in New York City. I invite everyone to come enjoy the Mississippi State Fair October 3rd through 13th!” Gipson said in a statement to the Mississippi Free Press on Monday.

The presidential and congressional elections are on Nov. 5, 2024.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Advertisement
See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.