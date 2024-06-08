A U.S. Corps of Engineers report on Friday dealt what could be a fatal blow to a decades-long strategy to build lakefront development along the Pearl River between Jackson and Rankin County with the often-disputed promise of it being the top flood-control solution.

Supporters of One Lake, the larger Two Lakes plan before being forced to scale it back, have long maintained that a lake/development strategy is the best and affordable form of mitigating flooding effects along the Pearl River. The Rankin-Hinds Flood and Drainage Control District, referred to locally as the Levee Board, worked with the nonprofit Pearl River Vision Foundation, chose the One Lake plan as the locally preferred option for flood control in the Jackson area—a plan that the U.S. Corps of Engineers has to approve before it can move forward.

Long-time oilman John McGowan, who died in November 2023, set up the Pearl River Vision Foundation to push for One Lake. If it were to ever happen, One Lake would provide economic-development benefits on both sides of the volatile river, which destroyed immense property in the 1979 flood, which was a 100-year flood event, which drove up to 17,000 local residents from their homes.

The long-anticipated Draft Environmental Impact Statement, a 300-page report released today, took issue with the promised cost of the One Lake project, which it calls “Alternative C.”

“Alternative C, as presented in the Section 211 Report, is not justified under the traditional USACE benefit-cost analysis,” the Corps’ DEIS stated today.” The LPP (linear performance pricing) costs and benefits are presented as a range of costs and benefits due to the current level of design. The LPP estimated project first cost range between a low of $1,046,068,000 to a high of $ 2,122,260,000 to produce a range of net benefits of—$25,915,800 to—$66,300,800 with a BCR (benefit-cost ratio) of 0.4 to 0.2. Alternative C accrues a damage reduction of $14,279,000, approximately 30 percent of the future without-project damages. Alternative C would accrue expected annual damage (EAD) reductions of $8,573,000, approximately 20 percent of the without-project EAD of $42,330,000.”

The new DEIS confirms a number of concerns of One Lake opponents from Jackson to Louisiana, as well as national environmentalists—including several concerns that its lobbyists have traditionally downplayed as exaggerations by lake critics.

One is the waste that lies inside the Pearl River. “There is a high probability of encountering HTRW (hazardous, toxic, and radioactive waste.) during construction with implementation of Alternative C or if implemented as part of the CTO Alternative. Prior to construction, an ASTM E 1527-13 Phase I & II ESA would be completed due the findings that were discovered during the NFI’s reconnaissance of the study area. Please reference the HTRW section within the Environmental Consequence section of this document for additional information regarding any HTRW concerns.”

Then there’s the landfill threat. “The Gulf States Creosote Company Site is located within the project area. The site, or portions thereof, may require avoidance, remediation, or some other mitigating features. The unpermitted LeFleur’s Landing Site is also located along the edge of the proposed channel improvement excavation area. It would require additional capping and bank stabilization features due to potential leaching of landfill waste and groundwater movement in the area. Remediation design and coordination with appropriate local, State, and Federal agencies would determine site actions to eliminate potential leaching of landfill waste to the groundwater and movement of groundwater into the proposed channel improvement.”

In addition, the Corps addressed the daunting challenge of the moving and rebuilding bridges in order to accommodate the One Lake development.

“Rough estimations of the level of effort required to mitigate for bridge impacts include improvements for approximately 36 bents, 12 piers, abutment scour, as well as funding to conduct monitoring surveys,” the DEIS explained. “A pile is a concrete post that is driven into the ground to act as a leg or support for a bridge. A bent is a combination of the cap and the pile. Together, with other bents, act as supports for the entire bridge.”

The DEIS also affirmed One Lake critics’ belief that Alternative C could actually increase flooding in high-risk areas. “Residual impacts associated with Alternative C include headwater flooding along the tributaries contributing to high frequency flooding; roadways being inundated by flood events in certain areas of the study area, impacting emergency services; and impacts to water distribution where flooding is not addressed.”

Last summer, the Corps began taking public comments on several possible anti-flooding possibilities for the Pearl River. It was the first time in years that local residents in the Jackson area and at meetings along the Pearl downstream had access to an official microphone to express views, pro and con, about the One Lake option.

Since then, the Corps has indicated in a number of ways that it might not endorse Alternative C, so today’s DEIS is not entirely unexpected. And in December, WLBT reported documents that the Pearl River Riverkeeper obtained from the Corps via a public-records request that indicated that the projected costs of “One Lake” were much higher than its backers have long promised—”between $1.3 billion and $2.1 billion, with another $492 million to $1.5 billion needed to mitigate hazardous waste sites in the project’s footprint.”

That is a great deal more money than the $221 million that the U.S. Congress allocated for a strategy to alleviate flooding on the Pearl River in 2022.

Read more about the history of One Lake and Two Lake here.