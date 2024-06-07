JACKSON, Miss.—Aleisha Moore couldn’t have been more proud of her little brother, Thomas “Snacks” Lee. Amid the press, lights, red carpet and patrons milling around the Thalia Mara Hall lobby ahead of the film screening for “Underdog” on May 5, Moore snapped as many photos from her cell phone of her little brother interviewing on the red carpet as she could.

Lee stood under the bright lights of the red carpet, dapper in his pale pink blazer, multi-color tie and black dress pants that paired well with the silver Espy he carried in his hand.

Moore was in her early 20s when her mother had Lee at age 43, which came as a surprise to the family at the time. But as she stood in her blue off-the-shoulder dress and high heels, she saw not her kid brother, but rather a 27-year-old man who has made small moves toward a larger path of success. She always remembered her little brother as being capable of anything put his mind toward, and she especially noted his talent as a pianist.

“All of this is nothing compared to how he can play that piano,” Moore told the Mississippi Free Press at the screening. “He actually could make a whole different career as a musician. He can play the piano like no other.”

Despite his musical ability, his athleticism is what sprung Lee into the public spotlight, turning the small, local college student into a viral sensation who has appeared on Good Morning America, CNN and other media outlets. Four years ago, Lee’s eldest and now deceased brother Andrew Lee Jr. sent Moore a link to a highlight video from a men’s basketball game between University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Jackson State University.

One of the athletes, Lee, shoots a three-pointer a few feet behind the three-point line, causing an uproar throughout the gymnasium. The clip garnered millions of views and changed the trajectory of Snacks’ life.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’” Moore recalled of her first reaction to the video. “Then, I saw all of these big numbers. It has literally gone viral. It’s, like, millions have watched it. Next thing I know, he’s on TV. He’s on the Today Show, doing interviews, podcasts. All the big names know him,” she said.

The four years since then have been a journey for the Jackson native, filled with documentation that he is now sharing with the rest of the world through “The Underdog: The Story of Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee.” Local filmmaking company The Chosen Studios produced the film, which allows viewers to learn more about Lee’s upbringing, his personality, his family, his viral moment, the opportunities that followed and how he is paying that fortune forward in his community. The tale carries an inspirational message of perseverance and not letting anything hold one back in the pursuit of their goals.

“He is able to do service. A lot of people say, ‘Well, I’m going to give back to the community. I’m going to do this. I’m going to do that,’ but you can see his good,” Lee’s sister said.

The Chosen Studios hosted a red carpet and documentary screening for the film at Thalia Mara Hall on Friday, May 3. Lee had been anticipating seeing his story on the big screen since filming began, so he found it a humbling experience for his family and friends to surround and support him for the premiere, he told the Mississippi Free Press.

“To be able to see everyone that’s around us, it definitely shows a testament to my story and how inspirational it is to others,” Lee told the Mississippi Free Press at the red-carpet event. “There’s a lot that’s transpired since the shot. In this film, you definitely see what led up to the shot and the journey thereafter. So it’s super dope.”

The Shot That Made Headlines

Thomas Lee was born to Shirley and Andrew Lee, a waitress and a factory worker, respectively. As a child, he taught himself to play the drums and to read music. He eventually learned to play the piano through church, and many in his family, including his mother, thought he would go on to pursue a career in music. After graduating from Provine High School in 2015, he chose to enroll in Jackson State University, but he opted out of auditioning for the Sonic Boom of the South marching band.

The Jackson native had always possessed an interest in sports, a desire to be part of a team. As a child, he would attend basketball games with his aunt, and he eventually became a ball boy with his parents’ permission. Due in part to his size, Lee missed the opportunity to participate as a child and teen, but he found another avenue for involvement through being a basketball manager for the Jackson State University men’s basketball team.

While studying at Jackson State, he became an essential member of the team and earned the nickname “Snacks” due to the variety and quality of snacks he always kept. Lee tried out for the basketball team his senior year, in the hopes he would be able to play on Senior Night, but he didn’t make the cut. Instead of graduating, he deferred a year to have another chance at making the team.

Although the coaches denied Lee entry onto the team yet again, in an odd turn of events JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson was able to find some scholarship funds that would allow for “Snacks” to check in for the Senior Night game, but it came with one stipulation: The team had to be up on their opponent by 20 points for Lee to see time on the court.

By the third quarter, the Jackson State Tigers were beating the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff Lions 68-46. And then, “Snacks” joined the fray. The fifth-year senior checked into roaring chants of his name from the crowd and the applause. The first few shots he attempted missed, but it was only a matter of time before one of his shots fell.

Kevin Durant Nikes firmly placed behind the three-point line, Lee hoisted the basketball for a clean shot through the net, making the entire gym lose their minds in celebration. Here was the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff being beaten at the hands of their opponent’s basketball game manager, adding to an already 20-point-plus lead. The moment would be shared with millions across various social-media platforms, and the shot would make headlines across media. Lee graduated from JSU in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

‘Grit and Grind’

Thomas “Snacks” Lee’s virality brought him a wealth of fame and opportunities that he could not have possibly imagined. He met President Joe Biden; won an 2020 Espys Award for the “Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment” category; he received a signed jersey from Kevin Durant; and he started a podcast with Buffalo Wild Wings titled, “Snackin w/Snacks.”

“I have a lot of different influencers, (and) I have a lot of different celebrities that come on. So, it’s definitely not only just the things that come with it. I like it more because it gives me the space to be able to inspire people,” he said of the podcast.

Lee got a chance to play in last year’s TBT Tournament, a national tournament where hoopers can play for $1 million. Lee also trained with Christ Brickley, who has trained with NBA players like Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Amidst all the accolades, Lee has not forgotten to give back to his community. In 2022, he started his own AAU basketball team called Snack Pack Elite. The team received sponsorship from Buffalo Wild Wings and went on to win the 17U Southern Hoopfest championship.

In 2020, The Chosen Studios CEO Essence Wallace-Odomes approached Lee with the opportunity to produce a documentary about his life. She learned of him because her brother, Marcus Wallace, was on the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff basketball team. Her parents relayed the game’s events and “Snacks”’ story to her.

“When I found out ‘Snacks’ decided to stay at Jackson State just to have a possibility of playing Senior Night because he didn’t get it his fourth year, I understood that story,” Wallace-Odomes said. “Taking risks and doing things that don’t make sense just to have an opportunity, at that point he had me hooked.”

What makes Lee’s story so special, Wallace-Odomes said, is the fact that people always underestimated him due to his size, but he still never gave up on his goals. She could relate to being counted out, having experiences where people made judgements about her based on where she is from.

Snack’s motto is to “stay down until you come up.” He never let his size or other people’s preconceived notions about him hold him back from pursuing his dreams. He’s been around the world and back, but no matter how far he travels, he always brings home with him.

“Everywhere I go I always represent Jackson,” Lee told the Mississippi Free Press. “I always brag on my city because there’s a lot of greatness here—whether that be through influencers, music, artists, poets, whatever the case may be. I think we have that chip on our shoulder, and I think that makes us stand out. What makes us pop is the chip (on our shoulder) and grit and grind that we have about ourselves.”

Learn more about The Chosen Studios at thechosenstudio.com. Follow Thomas “Snacks” Lee’s journey through his Instagram account. The Underdog: The Story of Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee is not yet available on streaming services, but will be soon. Check the Chosen Studios site for updates.