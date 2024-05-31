Top Mississippi leaders are reacting after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records as part of an illegal scheme to affect the outcome of the 2016 election using hush-money payments.

The verdict, which 12 jurors who began deliberations on Wednesday delivered unanimously late Thursday afternoon, made Trump the first former president in U.S. history to become a convicted felon.

Below are the responses so far from Mississippi leaders. We will update the list as more reactions come in.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, Republican

“This prosecution has been an outrageous perversion of our system of justice. Unless reversed, it could set a disturbing precedent in which our courts are weaponized by one party against the other. Today is a dark day for the rule of law.” (Source: Twitter)

Context: Wicker is Mississippi’s senior U.S. senator and is up for reelection in the November 2024 general election; his opponent is Democrat Ty Pinkins. He did not vote for Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and cling to power in January 2021.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Republican

“This has always been a politically-motivated sham prosecution. I am confident this injustice will be overturned on appeal. The American people see straight through this blatant attempt to influence an election by weaponizing our legal system. Democrats can’t win on their failed policies, so they’re doing everything imaginable to distract focus away from Biden’s incompetence. It won’t work, and I look forward to seeing President Trump sworn in again next January.” (Source: Twitter)

Context: In 2021, Hyde-Smith supported Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and cling to power after he lost to Joe Biden.

Ty Pinkins, Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate

“Today marks a significant and troubling moment in our nation’s history. With the conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony counts, it is clear that no one is above the law. This is a reminder of the critical importance of integrity and accountability in our leaders. Unfortunately, Senator Roger Wicker has chosen to embrace, endorse, and enable Donald Trump despite overwhelming evidence of his wrongdoing. This is a betrayal of the trust that Mississippians place in their elected officials. By aligning himself with a convicted felon, Senator Wicker has shown a blatant disregard for the values of justice and integrity that we hold dear.” (Source: statement)

Context: Pinkins is the Democratic nominee who is challenging U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker for his seat in the November election.

U.S. House Rep. Trent Kelly, Republican

“The verdict against President Trump is a travesty! This action moves us closer to less than a democracy. This political prosecution is a mockery of the American Constitution, and a miscarriage of justice.” (Source: Twitter)

Context: Kelly serves Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. In 2021, Kelly supported Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and cling to power after he lost to Joe Biden.

U.S. House Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat

“Today’s verdict confirms what we have always known: Donald Trump is a criminal who thinks nothing of breaking the law, or our Constitution, to get what he wants. No one, especially an ex-President, is above the law.” (Source: Twitter)

Context: Thompson serves Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District. He led the January 6th Committee, which in 2022 referred Trump to the U.S. Department of Justice for criminal prosecution over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. That case is pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision on Trump’s claims of presidential immunity.

U.S. House Rep. Michael Guest, Republican

“Former President Donald Trump was convicted today on charges that were politically motivated and the evidence presented against him did not arise to the level of reasonable doubt. All Americans are entitled to a fair trial brought by an impartial prosecutor. President Trump was not afforded these fundamental protections and his conviction should be overturned.” (Source: statement)

Context: Guest serves Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. In 2021, Guest supported Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and cling to power after he lost to Joe Biden.

U.S. House Rep. Mike Ezell, Republican

“Today’s verdict—and this entire trial—was based in politics, not the law. The Biden Admin. and their allies continue to weaponize our justice system against their political enemies. I look forward to seeing this ridiculous, partisan verdict quickly appealed and overturned.” (Source: Twitter)

Context: Ezell represents Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District; he took office in Janaury 2023. Neither President Joe Biden nor any other federal officials or federal prosecutors were involved in Trump’s case in New York. State prosecutors brought the charges and a jury composed of registered voters in New York delivered the verdict after weeks of testimony in a Manhattan courtroom.

Gov. Tate Reeves, Republican

“The lawless conviction of President Donald Trump only reflects the desperation of President Biden and the corrupt methods he will use to steal this election. I am confident that justice will prevail, and the people of America will not reward the leftwing wannabe dictators abusing our justice system in November. Make America Great Again!” (Source: Twitter)

Context: Neither President Joe Biden nor any other federal officials or federal prosecutors were involved in Trump’s case in New York. State prosecutors brought the charges and a jury composed of registered voters in New York delivered the verdict after weeks of testimony in a Manhattan courtroom.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Republican

“The election is in November. The voters will make the final decision on our President, who will be Donald Trump.” (Source: Twitter)

Context: The election is on Nov. 5, 2024. Trump is expected to become his party’s official presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention, which begins on July 15, 2024—four days after he is set to be sentenced in New York.

Secretary of State Michael Watson, Republican

“If they can do it to DJT, they can do it to you. As an aside, if any businesses are looking to get out of NY, our tax structure and regulatory reform measures have Mississippi on the rise. Come on down!” (Source: Twitter)

Context: As Mississippi’s secretary of state, Watson oversees state elections and state businesses. Trump’s conviction rested on falsified business documents.

State Auditor Shad White, Republican

“Democrats love to talk about how important democracy is, but today we saw a justice system weaponized to undermine democracy. What a travesty. Make America Great Again.” (Source: Twitter)

State Treasurer David McRae, Republican

“I stand with Trump. #Trump2024” (Source: Twitter)

Mississippi State Sen. Brice Wiggins, Republican

“All jurors deserve thanks and respect. They are the foundation of the best judicial system in the world (though not perfect). The @GOP @MSGOP leadership has a lot of soul searching to do. #convictedfelon” (Source: Twitter)

Context: Wiggins is a Republican from Pascagoula and represents Mississippi State Senate District 52. Unlike most Mississippi Republicans, he has been openly critical of Trump in the past, including for a raft of pardons the ex-president delivered to political allies and friends before leaving office.

Mississippi State Sen. Jeremy England, Republican

“I’m not a criminal lawyer, so I can’t offer much to what happened. But I am a voter and a Republican, so I can offer this: Trump has my vote/support today, and he’ll have my vote/support in November.” (Source: Twitter)

Context: England is a Republican from Vancleave, Miss., who represents Mississippi State Senate District 51.

