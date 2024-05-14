Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Mississippi Free Press Board and Staff Mourns The Loss of Vice Chair Crystal Welch

A woman smiling under colorful lamps putting off purple light
Crystal Welch, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, is fondly remembered by her fellow board members and staff. Photo courtesy Crystal Welch/Facebook

Earlier today, the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group operating board, along with our staff and contractors, learned that our board Vice President Crystal Welch was a homicide victim in Ridgeland, Miss., along with her mother, Ida Thomas Welch and sister Vicky Renee Welch. Crystal didn’t just serve the Mississippi Free Press board, and the other community organizations she was involved in; she served Mississippi. Many of you know Crystal from her work on changing the Mississippi flag; others know her as an attorney and professor at Mississippi College, and still others know her as the leader of a local social-media travel group.

Today, we watched tribute after tribute pour in over social media about Crystal. People shared that she helped them with adoptions, gave them advice on their next adventure and simply spread her joy and effervescence. Board Chairman Michael Dozier had this to say: “Crystal has been at my side for nearly a year in her position as vice chair of our board. Not only was she brilliant, but she also cared deeply for others. It’s difficult to imagine our lives without her.”

On behalf of the Mississippi Free Press and Youth Media Project teams, we express our condolences to Crystal’s family, friends and all those who loved our dear friend and colleague. Our local and statewide communities are a little less brighter without her.

MFP Staff

MFP Staff

The mission of the Mississippi Free Press, a new nonprofit journalism website and multimedia network that launched in March 2020, is to publish deep public-interest reporting into causes of and solutions to the social, political and structural challenges facing all Mississippians and their communities. Mississippians need to know each other across regions and share our challenges and solutions despite geographic and other differences. We are introducing Mississippians to each other through our deep accountability reporting and compelling people-focused storytelling, and by convening online and physical “solutions circles,” using our statewide networks to ensure inclusivity and representation.
Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

