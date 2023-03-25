Donate
‘My City Is Gone’: Mississippi Delta Tornadoes Kill At Least 23

a photo of a man with a gray beard standing amid piles of debris that include sofas and insulation, and holding his hands out, a baseball cap atop his head
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

At least 23 people are dead after powerful tornadoes tore through the Mississippi Delta Friday night, destroying homes and buildings, leveling entire communities and injuring dozens. Silver City, Rolling Fork, Winona and Amory are among the towns and communities that suffered direct impact.

“Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency cautioned in a tweet. The agency shared the current figures at 6:26 a.m. Saturday, noting that at least  four people are currently known to be missing after the storm.

Search-and-rescue teams continued looking for victims and those still trapped in rubble on Saturday morning as the supercell storm’s aftermath became apparent. Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork closed after suffering damage and losing electricity, forcing emergency workers to transfer some patients nearly an hour away for treatment.

“My city is gone. But we are resilient and we are going to come back, and we are going to come back strong,” Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency for the affected area sometime before noon on Saturday. 

“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused,” the governor said in a statement. “The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter that a FEMA Region IV Incident Management Assistance Team was also en route to the area.

“Volunteer Mississippi is asking private citizens not to self-deploy. They will work to match unaffiliated volunteers with affiliated groups on the ground when the time is right,” MEMA wrote. “If you would like to donate water or resources, the Rolling Fork Civic Center is open to receive them.”

The Rolling Fork Civic Center’s address, which MEMA did not provide, is 19719 Hwy 61 South, Rolling Fork, MS 39159.

Volunteer Mississippi says it will post “volunteer opportunities” on its website “as needs become apparent.”

This is a developing story.

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
