DONATE TO MFP
DONATE
NEWSLETTER
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
DONATE TO MFP
NEWSLETTER

FOCUS: Abortion • JFP Acquisition2022 Elections • LGBTQ • Medicaid • ImmigrationCOVID-19 Race & Racism • Food Security Voting • Policing • Prisons

Mississippi Education Board Votes to Allow Guns in K-12 Schools For Educators

Two women in suits sit at a table with mics
The Mississippi Board of Education voted to repeal the state's prohibition on carrying guns in public schools after Mississippi Department of Education General Counsel Erin Meyer said the policy conflicts with the state's 2011 enhanced carry law. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Mississippi Board of Education voted today to recognize a right for individuals with permits to carry guns in the state’s elementary and secondary public schools, repealing a 1990 policy that prohibited anyone other than “duly authorized law enforcement officials” from doing so.

The board said the 1990 policy prohibiting “the possession of pistols, firearms, or weapons in any form by any person other than duly authorized law enforcement officials on school premises or at school functions” is at odds with the state’s 2011 enhanced-carry law.

During the meeting, Mississippi Department of Education General Counsel Erin Meyer said the old policy “predates any notable school shootings or the adoption of our enhanced carry permits.”

“This rule currently conflicts with Mississippi’s enhanced carry statutes, so the enhanced carry statute authorizes individuals who have the proper certification to carry weapons in certain areas that are enumerated in statutes,” she said. “That includes elementary and secondary school facilities, so our policy is currently in conflict with that. State board policies can’t prohibit something that is authorized in law.”


Though the prohibitions are gone, a temporary policy still requires “each local school district (to) have a policy concerning weapons on school premises.” Districts will be able to make policies allowing teachers and administrators with permits to carry guns on campus.

Meyer pointed to a 2013 opinion that then-Attorney General Jim Hood, a Democrat, issued saying that state law does allow “an individual with an ‘enhanced conceal/carry permit’ to carry a concealed weapon on a Mississippi public school campus.” The former attorney general’s opinion said that “the school may restrict individuals to parts of the campus generally open to the public” if they chose.

“[T]he Legislature has expressly stated in section 97-37-7 (2) that an enhanced permit holder ‘shall also be authorized to carry weapons in… any location listed in subsection (13) of section 45-9-101,’ including ‘any elementary or secondary school facility’ and ‘any school…athletic event….,’” Hood’s opinion said. “In light of this language, our conclusion is that the school district may not bar enhanced permit holders with concealed pistols and revolvers from entry into a school facility or school athletic event to which the general public is otherwise normally permitted.”

Still, the 2013 opinion found that school districts could issue some restrictions on carrying guns.

“A school district may, in its discretion, prohibit its employees who hold enhanced carry licenses from possessing weapons at the school,” Hood wrote. “In the alternative, a school district may, in its discretion, allow its employees with enhanced carry licenses to carry weapons and may expend funds for those employees to be trained for such purpose. 

“Other persons with enhanced carry licenses may enter onto school facilities without violating the concealed weapons statutes; and may enter onto the public areas of those schools without being subject to a possible charge of trespass. School districts may bar persons, including persons with enhanced carry permits, from areas of the school to which the general public is not allowed.”

During the meeting today, Mississippi Department of Education Office of Safe and Orderly Schools Director Brian McGarity said he has been engaged in preliminary discussions on “developing a course” in order to ensure that individuals allowed to carry weapons on campus “are held accountable.”

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning reporter Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

Our newsroom runs on donations from people who care about Mississippi and this reporting. We thank you for reading and ask for your financial support.

Click the Support button below or at the very top of the site. Your donation will be made through the Community Foundation for Mississippi, our fiscal agent. Thank you!

Support the MFP

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions-driven journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

With your help, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Support the MFP

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324A Jackson, MS  39201 [email protected] [email protected]
(601) 301-2021

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
Institute for Nonprofit News - Mississippi Free Press
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.