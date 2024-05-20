Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
After Welch Family Triple Homicide, Surviving Sibling Raises Funeral Funds

A closeup of three women smiling for a selfie
Authorities found the bodies of mother Ida Thomas Welch (left) and daughters Crystal Lynn Welch (center) and Vicky Renee Welch (right) following a triple homicide at a home in Ridgeland, Miss., on May 12, 2024. Ida Welch’s surviving daughter, Kimberly Welch, is seeking to raise $50,000 to cover funeral costs. Photo courtesy Crystal Welch / Facebook

After the murders of her mother and two sisters earlier this month, Kimberly Welch is asking for donations to raise $50,000 to pay for the funerals. Authorities found the bodies of Ida Welch, 76, and her daughters Crystal Welch, 42, and Vicky Welch, 56, at a home in Ridgeland, Miss., on May 12; the next day, Arizona state troopers shot and killed Ida Welch’s son Ivory James Welch III, a suspect who police say fled the state.

Crystal Welch, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law, was also the board president of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi and the vice president of the Mississippi Free Press Board of Directors.

“The Welch Family appreciates your prayers and condolences. We are devastated by our loss and we’re not prepared for the cost of multiple funerals, estate matters and administrative services related to this tragedy,” the family’s GoFundMe fundraiser says. “I am Kimberly Welch, the only surviving sibling of my mother Ida Welch’s children. I want to give my mother and sisters (Vicky Welch & Crystal Lynn Welch) the memorial they deserve. I am currently asking for donations for the funeral and legal costs associated with this tragedy. Thank you for anything you are able to contribute.”

After about five days, the Welch family memorial fundraiser had already raised $25,838 from 314 donors by Monday, May 20.

You can donate to help the family at this link.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
