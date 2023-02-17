Donate
Newsletter
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Donate
Newsletter
Join VIP

FOCUS:  2022 Elections • Housing & Evictions • #MSWelfare Scandal • Jackson WaterAbortion •  Race & Racism • PolicingIncarceration

Gov. Reeves Requests $1.3 Billion For Road Projects to ‘Make Mississippi More Competitive’

Tate Reeves speaking at a podium and gesturing to a map of Mississippi
At a press conference on Feb. 16, 2023, Gov. Tate Reeves asked the Legislature for $1.3 billion in transportation projects funding. Photo by Kayode Crown

Gov. Tate Reeves is asking the Mississippi Legislature for $1.3 billion to fund transportation projects for roads and bridges across the state. In a press conference on Thursday, Reeves said the projects would increase competitiveness.

The governor said the proposal focuses on projects that include “widening Mississippi’s highways, pavement, rehabilitation and restoration, and interchange improvements.”

“These projects will make it easier to move products and will make it easier to move people across our state,” he said. “It will help make Mississippi more competitive. It will help commuters. It will entice more businesses to relocate here, and it will make it easier to visit and spend money in our beautiful state.”

Reeves suggested the Legislature could pull the funding from $1.5 billion that is available in the state capital expense fund.

Economic Development and Transportation Projects map
A map shows various projects around the state that Gov. Tate Reeves asked the Mississippi Legislature to fund on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Map courtesy State of Mississippi

“By funding these projects, Mississippi can send a signal to businesses around the world that our state has dependable, reliable, and safe roads that make it easier for companies to get their products to the market,” he added.

‘More Bang For Our Buck’

Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Brad White welcomed the governor’s legislative proposal in a statement posted on the agency’s website Thursday.

“There is no better use for the one-time money our state currently has than investing in a core function of government—our state’s public infrastructure. I applaud Gov. Tate Reeves and the Legislature for their vigorous support and focus on Mississippi’s transportation system,” he said. “Should the Legislature provide MDOT supplemental dollars again, we will be better equipped to enhance our transportation system on a statewide level from the standpoints of safety, mobility and economic development for both the immediate future and generations to come.”

Under Reeves’ proposal, Mississippi’s northern district would receive $470 million; the southern district would receive $360 million; and the central district would receive $275 million. The governor is requesting $85,245,773 for ongoing projects, to “free up funds, providing MDOT with further flexibility to fund additional infrastructure projects,” the governor’s office said in a press statement released before Thursday’s press conference.

Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Brad
Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Brad White applauded Gov. Tate Reeves in a statement on the agency’s website on Feb. 16, 2023, for requesting $1.3 billion to fund transportation projects. Photo courtesy MDOT

In a statement to the Mississippi Free Press on Friday, Mississippi Department of Transportation Central District Commissioner Willie Simmons said those projects are urgent in light of inflationary trends.

“As we look at where we are with inflation, being able to invest additional dollars and move these projects that are shovel-ready to completion, we’re going to get more bang for our buck because the dollars are going to go much further,” he said. “If we continue to wait, the cost is going to escalate and make it more challenging for us as a commission and state to get the return on investment that we can today.”

In MDOT’s statement, Transportation Commission Chairman Tom King said that “increasing capacity and safety with projects that are nearest shovel-ready is efficient use of one-time funds.”

“This investment will in-turn help encourage economic development and expansion across the state. I look forward to continuing this conversation with our state leaders in the days and weeks to come,” he added.

Reeves Wants $100 Million For Emergency Fund

The Governor said he is asking for an additional $100 million in funding for the State’s emergency road and bridge repair fund, which provides matching grants to counties and municipalities across the state.

Reeves told the Mississippi Free Press that he believes “the program’s going exceptionally well” and “is very well received” on a “bipartisan basis.” The state allocated $100 million to the emergency fund last year, though Senate leaders pushed unsuccessfully for $300 million at the time. The Legislature established the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund in 2018.

“I spoke to both the municipal league and the Mississippi subsection of supervisors within the last month, and I think it’s fair to say that leaders and members of both our cities, our counties, really, really appreciate that funding from the state,” Reeves added. “It goes a long way towards them taking their local money and leveraging state money to get projects done.”

Mississippi Department of Transportation Center District Commissioner Willie Simmons
Mississippi Department of Transportation Central District Commissioner Willie Simmons said in a statement on Feb. 16, 2023, that a proposal to fund $1.3 billion in transportation projects across the state is a significant development. Photo courtesy MDOT

The governor noted that the Legislature appropriated $50 million for local development authorities last year. He is asking for an additional $100 million this Legislative session.

“[W]e took that 50 million, and we leveraged it with approximately $9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission funding, in which we partner with the federal government on and are announcing a large number of sites across Mississippi,” Reeves said. The governor announced his pick of projects for the money, including $9,803,700 for port improvements.

“And my long-term goal is to constantly have 30 sites of different sizes in different regions of the state that are ready to roll whenever there’s an economic development project,” he said.

Kayode Crown

Kayode Crown

Senior Reporter Kayode Crown was born in Nigeria, where he worked as a journalist at a state government-owned enterprise. He crisscrossed various editorial positions beginning in 2010 before moving to the United States with his family in 2019. He earned a post-graduate diploma in journalism from the International Institute of Journalism in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2011. Email story tips to Kayode Crown at [email protected]
All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

Our newsroom runs on donations from people who care about Mississippi and this reporting. We thank you for reading and ask for your financial support.

Click the Support button below or at the very top of the site. Your donation will be made through the Community Foundation for Mississippi, our fiscal agent. Thank you!

Support the MFP

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions-driven journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

With your help, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Support the MFP

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
MFP_Live_logo_flat2

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
Institute for Nonprofit News - Mississippi Free Press
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.