FOCUS: Voting & Precinct Maps • Housing & Evictions • #MSWelfare Scandal • Jackson WaterAbortion2022 Elections • Race & Racism • PolicingIncarceration

All Polling Places For Mississippi’s Nov. 8 Midterm Elections

a photo of a roll of I Voted Stickers and several women standing behind a table
Mississippi voters in all four of the State's congressional districts will go to the polls to vote for U.S. House representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi voters can use the following table to examine polling place locations for the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections. The Mississippi Free Press compiled the list using data we obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office and after contacting local election officials in all 82 counties. You can use the search bar to find polling precincts by county, city or precinct name. Before voting, please contact your local election officials to confirm the location of your polling precinct.

On Friday, we reported that election officials have made 97 changes to voting precincts since the 2020 general election and we published a table showing all polling precincts that have changed since the June 2022 primaries. Our investigation found various errors in the Statewide Election Management System database, which means the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Polling Place locator tool may not provide all voters with accurate information. Our polling place research found that dozens of voting precincts had incorrect, incomplete or missing information. You can review those precincts in the table below.

In our efforts to identify voting precincts that election officials had changed, we also found dozens of cases in which election officials had corrected previously erroneous addresses or where addresses had been updated to reflect changes in 911 codes (meaning the address changed, but the location did not). Our list of those precincts is below.

Midterm elections are tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and U.S. House seats are up for election in all four of Mississippi’s congressional districts. Secretary of State Michael Watson has urged voters to verify their vote registration is active by checking online at this link.

When they arrive at the polls, voters must bring an acceptable form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license, state-issued photo ID, U.S. passport, government employee ID card, student ID from a state university or college, firearms license, tribal ID or a Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

Information on how residents can obtain a free voter identification card from their local circuit clerk’s office is available here. Voters are eligible to cast a ballot if they registered at least 30 days before the primary. More information on voting is available on the Secretary of State’s FAQ section and Voter Information Guide.

For more on elections, go to mfp.ms/voting.

Editor’s Note: The Black Voters Matter Fund provided support for the Mississippi Trusted Election Project’s Phase 2 research.

Ashton Pittman and William Pittman

Ashton Pittman and William Pittman

Award-winning Mississippi Free Press Senior Reporter Ashton Pittman is from Columbia, Miss., and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg where he studied journalism and political science. William Pittman is a native of Pascagoula, Miss., and has won multiple awards for his investigative data and elections work for the Mississippi Free Press since 2020. Ashton and William are married and live in South Mississippi with their adopted pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru.
