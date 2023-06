Cyrus Ben won reelection last night and will serve another term as tribal chief for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

He received 1,872 votes, or 62% of all votes cast. Tribal Chief candidates Phyliss J. Anderson and Tarina K. Anderson received 1,023 votes and 141 votes, respectively.

The Neshoba Democrat reported that 215 ballots have yet to be counted, and all absentee ballots should be counted today at 1 p.m. We will update this article with a list of Tribal council winners afterward.