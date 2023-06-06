Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Electing Tribal Chief, Tribal Council Members Today

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is holding elections today from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for tribal chief and eight seats on the Tribal Council to serve four-year terms.
Choctaw voters will elect Tribal Council members from their respective precincts in Bogue Chitto, Bogue Homa, Conehatta, Pearl River, Red Water, Standing Pine and Tucker. Red Water has two seats available in the election, while the other precincts have one open position.
The band’s Tribal Election Committee certified 61 Tribal members as qualified candidates, which are listed below along with information on polling locations.
Candidates
Tribal Chief
Phyliss J. Anderson
Tarina Kay Anderson
Cyrus L. Ben (Incumbent)
Tribal Council
Bogue Chitto: One Position
Ronnie Henry, Sr. (Incumbent)
Natasha John
Davita McClelland
Bogue Homa: One Position
Michael Briscoe (Incumbent)
Kimo McCombs
Vernandall Nickey
Berdie M. Steve
Conehatta: One Position
Rodgrick Anderson
Eric Billy, Sr.
Troy Chickaway
Rockky Isom
Roddy Nickey
Henry L. Shumake, Sr.
Jesse Thomas
Timothy Thomas, Sr. (Incumbent)
Wilburn Williamson, Jr.
Pearl River: One Position
Norma Bacon
Melinda M. Ben
Robert D. Ben
Kevin Briscoe
Oretta Conrad
Robert Garcia, Jr.
Nigel Gibson (Incumbent)
William Daniel Isaac
Jimmy Jim
Alan Jimmie
Kyle John
James R. Johnson
Robert Dean Martin
Lola McMillian Parkerson
Austin Tubby
Lakeishia C. Wallace
Barbara Wesley
Christopher Lee Willis
Joshua T. Willis
Raymond Willis, Jr.
Red Water: Two Positions
Ricky L. Anderson, Sr.
Teri Anderson
Darian Blake Edwards
Tia Grisham
Richard T. Isaac (Incumbent)
Samuel John
Randall Shane Shumake
Anthony Steve, Jr.
Valarie Lynn Sutton
Jeremy Wesley
Michael A. Willis
Standing Pine: One Position
Jaric Anderson, Sr.
Jonathan Denson
Benjamin Farve
Ashley Primer
Richard Sockey (Incumbent)
Tucker: One Position
Brian Davis
Wilma Simpson-McMillian (Incumbent)
Layla Therese Taylor
Kevin Taylor, Sr.
Ashland Nicole Willis
Dorothy Bell Wilson
Polling Locations
All voting will take place in the respective precinct’s COVID Emergency Relief Facility (CERF buildings).
Bogue Chitto
105 Big Creek Circle, Philadelphia, Miss., 39350
Bogue Chitto-Henning, TN
1230 TN-87 W., Henning, Tenn., 38041
Bogue Homa
8 Tomechi Anowa Drive, Heidelberg, Miss., 39439
Conehatta
374 Campus Road, Conehatta, Miss., 39057
Crystal Ridge
15 Lagoon Road, Louisville, Miss., 39339
Pearl River
300 Industrial Road, Choctaw, Miss., 39350
Standing Pine
104 Standing Pine School Road, Carthage, Miss., 39051
Red Water
555 Red Water Road, Carthage, Miss., 39501
Tucker
109 Old Tucker School Road, Philadelphia, Miss., 39530