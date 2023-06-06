Donate
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Electing Tribal Chief, Tribal Council Members Today

Chief Cyrus Ben - Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians - Mississippi Free Press
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Incumbent Tribal Chief Cyrus L. Ben, pictured, is running for reelection today against two other candidates, Phyliss J. Anderson and Tarina Kay Anderson, in the June 6, 2023, elections. Courtesy Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is holding elections today from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for tribal chief and eight seats on the Tribal Council to serve four-year terms.

Choctaw voters will elect Tribal Council members from their respective precincts in Bogue Chitto, Bogue Homa, Conehatta, Pearl River, Red Water, Standing Pine and Tucker. Red Water has two seats available in the election, while the other precincts have one open position.

The band’s Tribal Election Committee certified 61 Tribal members as qualified candidates, which are listed below along with information on polling locations.

Candidates

Tribal Chief

Phyliss J. Anderson

Tarina Kay Anderson

Cyrus L. Ben (Incumbent)

Tribal Council

Bogue Chitto: One Position

Ronnie Henry, Sr. (Incumbent)

Natasha John

Davita McClelland

Bogue Homa: One Position

Michael Briscoe (Incumbent)

Kimo McCombs

Vernandall Nickey

Berdie M. Steve

Conehatta: One Position

Rodgrick Anderson

Eric Billy, Sr.

Troy Chickaway

Rockky Isom

Roddy Nickey

Henry L. Shumake, Sr.

Jesse Thomas

Timothy Thomas, Sr. (Incumbent)

Wilburn Williamson, Jr.

Pearl River: One Position

Norma Bacon

Melinda M. Ben

Robert D. Ben

Kevin Briscoe

Oretta Conrad

Robert Garcia, Jr.

Nigel Gibson (Incumbent)

William Daniel Isaac

Jimmy Jim

Alan Jimmie

Kyle John

James R. Johnson

Robert Dean Martin

Lola McMillian Parkerson

Austin Tubby

Lakeishia C. Wallace

Barbara Wesley

Christopher Lee Willis

Joshua T. Willis

Raymond Willis, Jr.

Red Water: Two Positions

Ricky L. Anderson, Sr.

Teri Anderson

Darian Blake Edwards

Tia Grisham

Richard T. Isaac (Incumbent)

Samuel John

Randall Shane Shumake

Anthony Steve, Jr.

Valarie Lynn Sutton

Jeremy Wesley

Michael A. Willis

Standing Pine: One Position

Jaric Anderson, Sr.

Jonathan Denson

Benjamin Farve

Ashley Primer

Richard Sockey (Incumbent)

Tucker: One Position

Brian Davis

Wilma Simpson-McMillian (Incumbent)

Layla Therese Taylor

Kevin Taylor, Sr.

Ashland Nicole Willis

Dorothy Bell Wilson

Polling Locations 

All voting will take place in the respective precinct’s COVID Emergency Relief Facility (CERF buildings).

Bogue Chitto

105 Big Creek Circle, Philadelphia, Miss., 39350

Bogue Chitto-Henning, TN

1230 TN-87 W., Henning, Tenn., 38041

Bogue Homa

8 Tomechi Anowa Drive, Heidelberg, Miss., 39439

Conehatta

374 Campus Road, Conehatta, Miss., 39057

Crystal Ridge

15 Lagoon Road, Louisville, Miss., 39339

Pearl River

300 Industrial Road, Choctaw, Miss., 39350

Standing Pine

104 Standing Pine School Road, Carthage, Miss., 39051

Red Water

555 Red Water Road, Carthage, Miss., 39501

Tucker

109 Old Tucker School Road, Philadelphia, Miss., 39530

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
