State Epidemiologist Retiring After Leading Mississippi Through COVID-19

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers
Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, seen here at a 2021 press briefing on COVID-19, will retire from his role at the Mississippi State Department of Health on June 30, 2023, MSDH said in a June 2, 2023, announcement. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers is retiring from the Mississippi Department of Health on June 30, the Mississippi Department of Human Services announced.

Byers has served MSDH in various roles for over 30 years. He became the State epidemiologist in 2016 and led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic alongside former State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who retired last year.

“Dr. Byers will be hugely missed—not only for his institutional knowledge and expertise, but also for his constant professionalism and patience,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said in a June 2 press release. “He has an unparalleled ability to explain complicated issues with clarity and simplicity. That has been a huge asset in working with the public and our public health partners.”

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor, a Jackson, Miss., native, will become the interim state epidemiologist on July 1. Before MSDH named her as deputy state epidemiologist in 2019, she worked at MSDH as a District V health officer and medical consultant for the Office of Communicable Diseases.

Mississippi Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor
Mississippi Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor is stepping in as the interim state epidemiologist on July 1, 2023, following State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers’ retirement. Photo courtesy MSDH

Taylor is a graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“Dr. Taylor has worked in tandem with me for the past several years investigating outbreaks and

responding to a variety of public health emergencies, most notably COVID,” said Byers in the press release. “Her knowledge and passion for the field of epidemiology is a benefit to the State of Mississippi.”

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
