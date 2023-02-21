Donate
Newsletter
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Donate
Newsletter
Join VIP

FOCUS:  2022 Elections • Housing & Evictions • #MSWelfare Scandal • Jackson WaterAbortion •  Race & Racism • PolicingIncarceration

Ban On Care For Young Trans Mississippians Heads to Gov. Reeves Desk

Several people stand in front of the Mississippi Capitol Building holding signs such as "Protect Trans Youth" and "Keep Hate out of Healthcare"
Protesters gathered on Feb. 15, 2023, at the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol to rally against House Bill 1125, which bans treatments for transgender minors in Mississippi. Photo by Kayode Crown

A bill banning treatments for young transgender Mississippians is headed to Gov. Tate Reeves’ desk after Mississippi senators passed it by a vote of 33-15 today. The Mississippi House of Representatives previously passed House Bill 1125 on Jan. 19.

The bill, known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act,” would prohibit standard care such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs by barring public funds from going to “any entity, organization or individual that provides gender transition procedures to a person under eighteen years of age.”

The bill would also ban gender confirmation surgeries, but House lawmakers admitted on the floor in January that they are not aware of any transgender Mississippians receiving such surgeries. Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, said in January that he is a co-sponsor of the bill because he supports a “wait-and-see approach,” but admitted that he is “not a doctor”or “a professional in this regard.”

Gov. Tate Reeves has indicated support for legislation banning care for transgender minors. In his January State of the State Address, he said the State “must continue to do everything in our power to counter those who want to push their experiments on our kids” and called on lawmakers to fight against “the cruel forces of modern progressivism which seek to use them as guinea pigs in their sick social experiments.” In 2021, the governor signed a bill banning transgender students from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law banning transgender minors from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identities
In March 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law banning transgender minors from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identities. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Human Rights Campaign Mississippi Director Rob Hill told the Mississippi Free Press in January is “concerned” because he knows the families of transgender children and teens.

“And it’s already a very challenging situation being able to afford the kind of care they need and the mental health impact it has on these young people,” he said. “This is not a decision the parents or children make lightly, and so I worry about the mental health of the young people. I worry about the mental health of the parents and family of the loved ones.”

While transgender minors have significantly higher rates of suicide than their peers, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found that transgender teenagers who receive gender-affirming hormone treatments experience improved mental health and lower levels of depression.

“It’s a dangerous thing all around,” Hill told the Mississippi Free Press. “Trans youth disproportionately attempt and unfortunately succeed at suicide. So that’s a very scary thing. And these decisions should be made by family members, not by politicians. And their job is to do good—to work for the good of their constituents.”

Kayode Crown

Kayode Crown

Senior Reporter Kayode Crown was born in Nigeria, where he worked as a journalist at a state government-owned enterprise. He crisscrossed various editorial positions beginning in 2010 before moving to the United States with his family in 2019. He earned a post-graduate diploma in journalism from the International Institute of Journalism in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2011. Email story tips to Kayode Crown at [email protected]
All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

Our newsroom runs on donations from people who care about Mississippi and this reporting. We thank you for reading and ask for your financial support.

Click the Support button below or at the very top of the site. Your donation will be made through the Community Foundation for Mississippi, our fiscal agent. Thank you!

Support the MFP

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions-driven journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

With your help, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Support the MFP

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
MFP_Live_logo_flat2

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
Institute for Nonprofit News - Mississippi Free Press
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.