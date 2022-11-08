DONATE TO MFP
Mississippian Voters Electing Four U.S. House Representatives Today

a photo of a man with a group of people sitting around him outdoors
Shuwaski Young, pictured center speaking with a group of voters, is the Democratic nominee running for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Young faces incumbent Republican U.S. House Rep. Michael Guest. The midterm elections will determine whether or not Democrats retain control of Congress. Photo courtesy Young campaign

Mississippi voters are heading to the polls today to vote for U.S. House representatives in the state’s four congressional districts. The nationwide congressional midterm elections will determine whether Democrats retain control of Congress or if Republicans take one or both chambers.

Incumbents are running for re-election in three districts, including in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, where incumbent Republican Rep. Trent Kelly faces a challenge from Democrat Dianne Dodson Black; in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson faces a challenge from Republican Brian Flowers; and in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District where Republican Rep. Michael Guest faces a challenge from Democrat Shuwaski Young.

In Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, Rep. Steven Palazzo lost a Republican primary after representing voters in the South Mississippi district for over a decade. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell defeated the incumbent in June and is running against Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Party nominee Alden Johnson. Neither of Mississippi’s two U.S. senators is up for re-election this year.

a photo of Mike Ezell pointing a finger to the sky on a bright day
Mike Ezell is the Republican candidate for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. Photo courtesy Ezell campaign

Young and Johnson both answered a questionnaire from the Mississippi Free Press where they discussed their views on the issues. Other candidates did not return answers.

Rep. Thompson is the chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6th, which is investigating the 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol following former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. All three Mississippi Republican incumbents, including Guest and Kelly, voted against the investigation, though Guest did support a prior failed attempt at establishing a commission to probe the insurrection.

In June, Thompson’s opponent, Flowers, accused the incumbent of “trying to intimidate American patriots by persecuting hundreds of protestors that are being held as political prisoners since approximately January 6, 2021.” 

photo shows Dianne Dodson pointing at Ketanji Brown Jackson on a television screen
Democratic nominee Dianne Dodson Black is the first Black woman to run for Congress in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. Photo courtesy Black campaign/Twitter

In addition to U.S. House seats, voters are also casting ballots in several judicial elections across the state today. Judicial candidates includes Doug Evans, who prosecuted Curtis Flowers, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., starting back in 1997. 

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped murder charges against Flowers in 2020 after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the latest conviction, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh citing the “State’s relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals.” Evans is running as a candidate for District 5 circuit judge. The prosecutor’s opponent, Charles Latham, has criticized Evans for a “racist approach eliminating Black jurors.”

The polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can view a list of all voting precincts in the state here and a list of voting precincts that have changed since the 2022 primaries here.

Secretary of State Michael Watson has urged voters to verify their vote registration is active by checking online at this link.

a photo of Alden Johnson
Alden Johnson is a Libertarian candidate for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. Photo courtesy Alden Johnson campaign

When they arrive at the polls, voters must bring an acceptable form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license, state-issued photo ID, U.S. passport, government employee ID card, student ID from a state university or college, firearms license, tribal ID or a Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

Information on how residents can obtain a free voter identification card from their local circuit clerk’s office is available here. Voters are eligible to cast a ballot if they registered at least 30 days before the primary. More information on voting is available on the Secretary of State’s FAQ section and Voter Information Guide.

For more on elections, go to mfp.ms/voting.

Editor’s Note: The Black Voters Matter Fund provided support for the Mississippi Trusted Election Project’s Phase 2 research.

Award-winning Senior Reporter Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
