DONATE TO MFP
DONATE
NEWSLETTER
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
DONATE TO MFP
BECOME A MEMBER
NEWSLETTER

FOCUS: Jackson Garbage#MSWelfare Scandal • Jackson WaterAbortion2022 Elections • Race & Racism • PolicingIncarceration • JFP Acquisition

a man in a Black Lives Matter Hoodie holds up a fist
Kayode Crowd reported on the police shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan in Gulfport, Miss. Black Lives Matter Mississippi leader Reginald Virgil, pictured, is demanding accountability. Photo courtesy Reginald Virgil

SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact

Kimberly Griffin

Kimberly Griffin

Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.

My parents, aunts and uncles went to JSU. I’m a member of the Divine Nine and will beat the pants off you in Spades, so I’m SWACish. I was thrilled to end my week talking with one of the most brilliant people I know. Dr. D’Andra Orey is a political science professor at Jackson State who received his undergraduate degree from Mississippi Valley State University, so he’s definitely SWAC. Deputy Editor Azia Wiggins and I had a terrific time chatting with him about everything from voting rights to the natural hair and colorism study he did with his wife, Erin Shirley Orey. You can watch the replay on YouTube or Facebook.

Last week was another one of rich, deep and complex stories where our team serves the community like no other news outlet. Kayode Crown dropped two important pieces. Please read his coverage of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan death by Gulfport police. One of my Twitter friends said she’s tired of these headlines. We all are. That’s why it’s imperative that our state has reporters like Kayode who do journalism thoroughly.

Kayode also continues his consistent coverage of Jackson’s garbage contract dispute, which affects so many people in the majority-Black capital city. If you need to catch up, read the full series. As far as I’m concerned, Kayode’s work is canon.

Late Friday, we learned that the national NAACP Legal Defense Fund and numerous other organizations have written Secretary of State Michael Watson over Ashton and Liam Pittman’s reporting since 2020 on the continually flawed lists of polling locationsthe State of Mississippi distributes to our voters. The letter demands that this list be made current by the November elections—and the Pittmans will ensure that they are with continued accountability reporting. This is amazing, urgent, tedious and impactful journalism supported by the American Press Institute and Black Voters Matter that no other media outlet here has done. It’s time for the team’s hard work to yield solutions.

Aliyah Veal and Azia published a terrific piece on the impacts of the recent Jackson Film Festival. It looks at the collaborations and Mississippi talent pool folks often overlook. Dustin Cardon covered Halloween happenings around the state, including for charity, reminding me I don’t have a costume or plan.

The welfare fraud scandal continues, as does Ashton Pittman’s coverage and growing timeline (with Liam’s help) of the complex investigation and its high-profile personalities. This week Brett Favre appeared on Fox News, decrying media “smears”and maintaining he is innocent. It’s interesting to note that Favre ignored our requests for comment.  Check out Nsombi Lambright-Haynes’ opinion piece on what the scandal says about Mississippi leadership. The executive director of One Voice Mississippi has strong words for anyone who steals from mom and kids.  After all, we care about children in this state. (Insert whatever sarcasm emoji you prefer.)

Sharing is caring, so be sure to forward or share stories you like on our social media. I’m now signing off to figure out why I’ve not gotten one tailgate invitation this year.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an essay for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and factcheck information to [email protected] We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.

Kimberly Griffin

Kimberly Griffin

Publisher Kimberly Griffin is the co-founder of the Mississippi Free Press. She has worked as the advertising director and then the associate publisher, also known as the vice president of business and revenue, of the Jackson Free Press for more than a decade. She is a graduate of Mississippi University for Women and the University of Southern Mississippi where she studied journalism and public relations. She is also a member of the Rho Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and president of the Capital Care Sunset Rotary Club. She is an auntie, a decent cook and an avid traveler. She’s not fond of small talk and wants every conversation to be important. Email Kimberly at [email protected]
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions-driven journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

With your help, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Support the MFP

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
(601) 301-2021

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
Institute for Nonprofit News - Mississippi Free Press
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.