DONATE TO MFP
DONATE
NEWSLETTER
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
DONATE TO MFP
NEWSLETTER

FOCUS: Abortion • 2022 Elections • JFP AcquisitionJackson WaterLGBTQ • Medicaid • ImmigrationCOVID-19 •  Race & Racism • Food SecurityVoting • Policing • Prisons

Former JPD Officer Sentenced To Five Years In Manslaughter Of George Robinson

Bettersten Wade, George Robinson’s sister, on right, demanded on Jan. 24, 2019, that the police officers who beat her brother, who later died, be held accountable. Beside her is George's mother, Vernice Robinson. Now, former Jackson police officer Anthony Fox will serve up to five years in state prison after his conviction for the culpable negligence manslaughter of Robinson in 2019. Photo by Ashton Pittman

Former Jackson police officer Anthony Fox will serve up to five years in state prison for the manslaughter of George Robinson, 62. Earlier this month, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter in the 2019 beating death of Robinson. Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Fox to 20 years for the killing, but with 15 years suspended. Robinson was recovering from a stroke just weeks before the beating

Robinson’s beating at the hands of the Jackson Police Department occurred in the Washington Addition neighborhood while officers were searching for the killer of Rev. Anthony Longino, pastor of New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, as he was opening the doors for Sunday morning services. Robinson had no connection to the killing of the pastor.

Officers encountered Robinson on Jan. 13 while sweeping the neighborhood in search of suspects in Longino’s death. Witnesses report the officers pulling Robinson from his car and beating him with flashlights.

Witnesses present at Robinson’s beating also testified that one of the three officers body-slammed Robinson while removing him from his car to detain him. The officers later released the 62-year-old, who returned to his hotel and fell unconscious, dying soon of a subdural hemorrhage.  

George Robinson in red hat
George Robinson, 62, died after Jackson police officers pulled him from a car in Jackson’s Washington Addition in 2019, beating him including with flashlights. Photo courtesy Kimberly Sweet

Dr. Mark LeVaughn, Mississippi’s former chief medical examiner, earlier testified that “this 62-year-old male named George Robinson died as a result of multiple blunt injuries to his head.” Robinson died days after his arrest and beating.

Fox is the only officer of the three present convicted of killing Robinson. Hinds County Judge Faye Peterson threw out charges against Officers Lincoln Lampley and Desmond Barney with prejudice, firmly preventing future criminal proceedings against the two men for Robinson’s death. Kayode Crown and Donna Ladd reported for the Jackson Free Press in 2020 that both Lampley Barney were present at previous police shootings of civilians.

After that trial’s abrupt conclusion, District Attorney Jody Owens told the press he was “surprised,” as his office “thought the evidence was sufficient.” But Owens alluded to Fox’s culpability in the same remarks. “In the trial, a defendant’s name was mentioned constantly. It was not a defendant that was on trial today,” he said.

Fox will serve up to five years in prison and five years of supervised probation after his release. Fox is further ordered to maintain no contact with the family of George Robinson, or any of the witnesses who testified in court.

Nick Judin

Nick Judin

Nick Judin began his career in journalism at the Jackson Free Press in 2019, coming on as State Reporter to cover the 2020 legislative session. That posting quickly gave way to a year leading the JFP’s COVID-19 coverage. Nick’s reports from the frontline of coronavirus have repeatedly made national headlines, as he has asked hard questions of state leadership and done critical interviews with the state’s top public-health experts. Email the Jackson, Miss., native at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @nickjudin.
All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

Our newsroom runs on donations from people who care about Mississippi and this reporting. We thank you for reading and ask for your financial support.

Click the Support button below or at the very top of the site. Your donation will be made through the Community Foundation for Mississippi, our fiscal agent. Thank you!

Support the MFP

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions-driven journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

With your help, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Support the MFP

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324A Jackson, MS  39201 [email protected] [email protected]
(601) 301-2021

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
Institute for Nonprofit News - Mississippi Free Press
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.