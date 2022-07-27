DONATE TO MFP
DONATE
NEWSLETTER
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
DONATE TO MFP
NEWSLETTER

FOCUS: Abortion • 2022 Elections • JFP Acquisition • LGBTQ • Medicaid • ImmigrationCOVID-19 •  Race & Racism • Food SecurityVoting • Policing • Prisons

Green and red cellular illustration of monkeypox
The monkeypox virus, shown in this illustration, can be transmitted through close contact between people. Thom Leach/Science Photos Library via Getty Images

Declaring Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency Is A Preventative Step—Not A Reason For Panic

Kathryn H. Jacobsen

Kathryn H. Jacobsen

Countries that are members of the United Nations are obligated to report cases of unusual diseases that have the potential to become global health threats. In May 2022, more than a dozen countries in Europe, the Americas and other regions of the world that had never before had cases of monkeypox started to report cases occurring within their borders.

In response, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, convened a monkeypox emergency committee to track the evolving situation. At the committee’s first meeting on June 23, 2022, the members observed that the “multi-country outbreak” might be stabilizing as case counts had plateaued in several countries.

The logo of the World Health Organization on the groups headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
The director-general of the World Health Organization has the power to declare an event a public health emergency of international concern. Guilhem Vellut/Wikimedia Commons

However, after thousands more cases of monkeypox were diagnosed in dozens of countries in July, it became clear that the outbreak had not stagnated. On July 23, 2022, Tedros declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern.

As a global health expert who specializes in infectious disease epidemiology I do not think that most people need to be worried about monkeypox. This decision by the WHO, though it may sound ominous, is not a sign of bad things to come. Rather, it is a way to prevent monkeypox from becoming a global crisis.


What Is A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern?

The International Health Regulations are a set of rules that guide how the WHO and United Nations member states respond to emerging health threats.

Under the current regulations, a “public health emergency of international concern”—often abbreviated as a PHEIC—can be declared by the WHO director-general when three criteria are met: the situation is an “extraordinary event,” there is a risk of spread to other countries, and the situation might “potentially require a coordinated international response.”

Before monkeypox, only five diseases had been designated as PHEICs since the WHO started using the term in 2005: the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009; polio resurgences in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan in 2014; the Ebola epidemic in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2014 and an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo 2019; the spread of Zika virus in the Americas in 2016; and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. While all of these events were noteworthy, only the coronavirus pandemic became a worldwide catastrophe.

Why Is Monkeypox A PHEIC?

The director-general of the WHO is the only person who can declare a PHEIC, but the decision is based on advice from the designated emergency committee. After the monkeypox emergency committee met for the second time, on July 21, 2022, it released a report stating that “the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox meets all the three criteria defining a PHEIC.”

The rapid spread of the virus to more than 70 countries was evidence of the risk of further international spread. The committee expressed concerns about whether vaccines would be priced reasonably and distributed equitably in the absence of a coordinated international response. And it agreed that there were aspects of the situation that were “extraordinary”—a vague term that is not defined in the International Health Regulations.

However, the committee did not express unanimous agreement that a public health emergency of international concern should be declared. Some members questioned whether a disease that has a low case fatality rate should be a PHEIC. Others worried that a PHEIC designation could further stigmatize LGBTQ communities since most cases thus far have been diagnosed among men who have sex with men.

The vote from the emergency committee was split—nine against and six for PHEIC status. But Director-General Tedros opted to go ahead and declare monkeypox a PHEIC.

What Happens Now?

The goal of a PHEIC designation is to prevent an emerging disease from becoming a global health crisis. The WHO has two initial goals for monkeypox. First, to try to stop the virus from beginning to circulate in susceptible populations where it is not currently present. And second, to distribute vaccines and antiviral medications to the countries and communities that need them most.

After the PHEIC declaration, the WHO released a set of temporary recommendations that asks countries to work harder on preventing cases in affected and at-risk communities, to improve clinical care for people with monkeypox and to contribute to research on vaccines and treatments for monkeypox. The recommendations also ask countries to advise infected individuals and their direct contacts not to travel except in urgent situations, but they do not impose any restrictions on international travel or trade.

Finally, the WHO has advised that individuals who are members of at-risk communities take steps to protect themselves from the virus, but has not called for changed behavior in the general public.

A public health emergency of international concern is the highest level of alert in the International Health Regulations, but it is not a synonym for a pandemic. The status is a tool for protecting global population health and not a declaration that a global crisis is already happening.The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an essay for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and sources fact-checking the included information to [email protected] We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.

Kathryn H. Jacobsen

Kathryn H. Jacobsen

Kathryn H. Jacobsen, PhD, MPH, is a Professor of Health Studies and holds the William E. Cooper Distinguished University Chair at the University of Richmond. She was previously a professor of epidemiology and global health at George Mason University. Dr. Jacobsen is the author of two widely used textbooks, “Introduction to Global Health” and “Introduction to Health Research Methods,” and teaches courses on global health, epidemiology, research methods and disease prevention and control. She is on the board of Teach Global Health, which promotes excellence in undergraduate global health education, and has chaired the undergraduate and master’s education committee for the Consortium of Universities for Global Health. Her research focuses on the population health transitions that occur with globalization, socioeconomic development, and environmental change. She has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles. Dr. Jacobsen has served as a technical expert for the World Health Organization and other public health agencies, global health partnerships, and international health groups. She is a Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study collaborator; serves on several journal editorial boards (including Epidemiology & Infection, Global Health Research and Policy, and World Medical & Health Policy) and grant review panels; leads research writing seminars; and frequently provides health and medical commentary for print and television media.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions-driven journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

With your help, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Support the MFP

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324A Jackson, MS  39201 [email protected] [email protected]
(601) 301-2021

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
Institute for Nonprofit News - Mississippi Free Press
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.