Rep. Bennie Thompson Has COVID-19, January 6th Hearings Continuing

a photo shows Rep. Bennie thompson wearing a suit and tie and speaking into a microphone while looking at a glass teleprompter, the red and white stripes of an American flag hanging behind him
U.S. House Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, July 18, 2022, and was “experiencing mild symptoms.” Thompson is the chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6th. Photo by Grace Marion

U.S. House Rep. Bennie Thompson has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced this morning.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms,” the 74-year-old Mississippi Democrat said in a statement. “Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days. My office remains fully operational for MS-02 constituents.”

Thompson is the chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6th, which has a hearing scheduled for Thursday in its continuing investigation of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing,” the January 6th Committee announced this morning. “Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.”


The U.S. is currently in the midst of a COVID-19 wave driven by B.A. 5, a highly contagious version of the omicron variant. Over the weekend, from July 15-17, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,291 cases and five deaths.

After the state fell to a low of just 17 hospitalizations for COVID-19 on April 22, 2022, the number of patients has steadily risen, with MSDH reporting a total of 338 by July 11. The State has reported at least 12,573 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“I strongly encourage each person in America to get vaccinated and continue to follow the guidelines to remain safe. COVID-19 is still present, and we must do everything we can to fight this virus,” Thompson said in his statement this morning.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning reporter Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
